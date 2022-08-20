ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Leominster (MA)

In hilly North Central Massachusetts, Leominster emerged in the early 19th century as an important manufacturing center. Much of this industry was along the Monoosnoc Brook, which wriggles through downtown Leominster and will soon become part of a growing trail network linking this city with Fitchburg to the north. Leominster...
LEOMINSTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

For 45 years, Ron Brosnan ran Clear-View Glass & Mirror doing “everything” with glass and mirror work, including plate glass, tabletops, insulated glass, window and screen repairs and custom mirror work. On Aug. 20, the 85-year-old Worcester glazier permanently closed his shop on Grafton Street. Brosnan entered the glass business at 17 and worked for 20 years at National Glass, and later freelanced for Worcester Glass Co. and Bay State Glass & Mirror in Auburn. Later, he opened his own shop with his older brother, Leo, first renting space near Grafton Street and later purchasing a building in 1987.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
City
Fitchburg, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Fitchburg, MA
Government
City
Needham, MA
City
South Hadley, MA
NECN

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Mount Holyoke College#The Quabbin Reservoir
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday

Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
CONCORD, NH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’

Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy