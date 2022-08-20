Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJTV.com
Focused on Mississippi: Friendship Oak
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifty-three years ago last week, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of Camille’s survivors has survived over 500 years of storms. I visited the Gulf Park campus of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Long Beach. The campus is where the Friendship Oak is growing. The tree survived Camille in a couple of ways.
WLOX
33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.
wxxv25.com
Local artists showcase their work at Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi
Local artists had the chance to showcase their creative skill and talent over the weekend at the Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi. Over 30 artists shared their art, pictures, and clothes on two floors at the blues club. Live music filled the air and the restaurant in the club had brunch specials for shoppers to have a fun experience as they looked around at different booths.
WLOX
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Prep athletes along with family, friends and the community came together to remember AJ Rapp, a special piece to the family. “He wasn’t my blood nephew, but he was my nephew. He was family,” said Jermaine Alexander. “He was slow to aggression. He...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula Public Art Enterprise unveils second sculpture to the public
The team with the Pascagoula Public Art Enterprise has unveiled its second of three public sculptures downtown in the city. The sculpture is named ‘the hurricrane’ and is an abstract work made with sourced scrap metal collected by the artists from Ingalls Shipyard. The hurricrane pays homage to...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. Gautier
High school football is back and tonight Ocean Springs hosting Gautier in a week 0 jamboree. Perhaps the best quarterback matchup we’ll see all season with Alabama commit Bray Hubbard for the Greyhounds and Ole Miss baseball commit Kaden Irving for the Gators. Ocean Springs wins 14-13.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Biloxi vs. George County
The very first game of the day was a 5:30 kickoff for Biloxi and visiting George County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
City of Gautier hiring for several positions
The City of Gautier has several job openings including one that ensures the safety of students. The part-time position of a school crossing guard is open to someone willing to help students get to and from school safely. The specialized work of traffic control includes training with the Gautier Police...
Mississippi school district ousts superintendent
KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
wxxv25.com
Teen dies in Pearl River County after gun discharged inside home
Law enforcement officials are reminding residents about the importance of gun safety after a 13-year-old was shot and killed Friday in Picayune. Ashton Bean of Carriere died after a gun was fired in a home in the Tin Hill subdivision. As of now, the police have not released where the child found the gun.
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Vancleave vs. Pascagoula
Pascagoula taking on Vancleave in week 0, both schools starting their redemption tour to get back to the playoffs this season.
WLOX
Moss Point police walk WLOX through their “Community Strides” initiative
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Documents requested by WLOX from Moss Point city leaders reveal the mayor’s push for the police chief to quickly implement a community policing program. It’s in an effort to reduce the selling and use of drugs, gun violence, and help build connections with the citizens.
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
ourmshome.com
Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location
The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
wxxv25.com
Juvenile charged in Pass Christian arson case
A juvenile has been arrested in an arson case that began in mid-July. Pass Christian Fire Department said the investigation began with a break-in on July 13 of a home on Second Street. Police put the house on extra patrol as a precaution. The next night, officers on patrol found...
wxxv25.com
New police chief sworn in at Bay St. Louis Police Department
Bay St. Louis has a new police chief and he was sworn in earlier today. John Toby Schwartz takes over the role from former Chief Gary Ponthieux, who announced his retirement in June. Schwartz is a former DEA employee and part-time investigator for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Schwartz...
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
wxxv25.com
Arrest made in July 14th arson case in Pass Christian
Pass Christian police have arrested a suspect in a July 14th arson case. Police partnered with the Pass Christian Fire Department and linked a suspect to the arson. The suspect was taken to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center today on charges of arson and burglary. Because of their age,...
Comments / 0