The new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion of the world has some ideas in mind for his first title defense. Leon Edwards scored one of the craziest victories in mixed martial arts (MMA) history this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in UFC 278’s main event. Rematching the dominant reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, Edwards was well on his way to dropping yet another unanimous decision defeat as he did in their original Dec. 2015 encounter. That was until the final minute of the bout struck and so did Edwards, connecting with a picture-perfect left high kick, knocking out the “Nigerian Nightmare” and crowning “Rocky” as only the second British UFC titleholder ever (watch highlights).

UFC ・ 8 HOURS AGO