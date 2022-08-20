Read full article on original website
UFC 278 highlights: Leon Edwards scores late head kick KO to stun Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards scored one of the most memorable head kick knockouts of all time last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “Rocky” stunned UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a fifth-round finish to walk away with the 170-pound crown.
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
UFC 278 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Usman vs. Edwards 2
UFC 278 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch takes center stage TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, a five-round welterweight title fight that will see “The Nigerian Nightmare” defend his 170-pound strap against longtime nemesis Leon Edwards. Before that clash of styles gets underway in “The Beehive State,” former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold looks to turn back the clock against Brazilian bruiser and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa. In addition, ex-featherweight champion Jose Aldo takes on bantamweight wrestling powerhouse Merab Dvalishvili, a 15-minute contest with serious title implications for the 135-pound division. Veteran bangers Wu Yanan, Lucie Pudilova, Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker round out the ESPN+ main card PPV action.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night
Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
‘Head kick, Leon!’ - Coach called for cross-head kick moments before Leon Edwards flatlined Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards pulled off one of the all-time great comeback wins at UFC 278, landing a head kick knockout on Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their fight. Usman was winning three rounds to one on all judges’ scorecards, but that didn’t stop “Rocky” from turning his lights out and taking the welterweight title (watch the finish here).
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV main event
No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards will finally get his long-awaited rematch against reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman when they hook ‘em up in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. LIVE! Watch UFC 278...
Watch emotional Anthony Joshua throw belts out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk then deliver rambling speech
ANTHONY JOSHUA threw Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight belts out of the ring before hijacking the microphone to deliver a bizarre speech after his loss to the Ukrainian. The British boxing icon was defeated a second time by Usyk, this time via split decision. After the result was announced, Joshua threw Usyk's...
Kamaru Usman releases statement after UFC 278 knockout loss - ‘Champs f— up sometimes’
Kamaru Usman was one minute away from continuing his seven year streak of dominance in the UFC when it all went sideways. Leon Edwards, who was down 3-1 on all three judges’ scorecards, threw out a nifty little left jab / left kick combo that caused “The Nigerian Nightmare” to lean headfirst right into the kick. He was left unconscious on the canvas, eyes blankly staring into infinity (watch the finish here).
Watch ‘Joshua vs. Usyk 2’ full fight video highlights
Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) defended his heavyweight crown for the first time earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the Ukrainian fighter outlasted Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO) via split decision to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles.
Leon Edwards: Nate Diaz ‘definitely getting the shot’ at title with Khamzat Chimaev win
The new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion of the world has some ideas in mind for his first title defense. Leon Edwards scored one of the craziest victories in mixed martial arts (MMA) history this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in UFC 278’s main event. Rematching the dominant reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, Edwards was well on his way to dropping yet another unanimous decision defeat as he did in their original Dec. 2015 encounter. That was until the final minute of the bout struck and so did Edwards, connecting with a picture-perfect left high kick, knocking out the “Nigerian Nightmare” and crowning “Rocky” as only the second British UFC titleholder ever (watch highlights).
Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight
Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
‘WTF?!’ Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards epic knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Leon Edwards just destroyed Kamaru Usman and captured the welterweight crown in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, avenging his previous decision loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC on FOX 17 back in late 2015. In addition, “Rocky” also put an end to all that silly talk about Usman moving up to light heavyweight to challenge for the title before (or perhaps after) boxing “sweet science” superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.
UFC 278: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold full fight highlights, social media reaction
Paulo Costa got back into the middleweight win column last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when the Brazilian contender outlasted a returning Luke Rockhold in the co-main event. Costa tested Rockhold’s chin early...
Monday Morning Hangover: Will Khamzat Chimaev prevent the Edwards vs. Usman trilogy fight?
UFC 278 went down last Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, leaving several combatants feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Jose Aldo, who saw his three-fight win streak (and championship fight aspirations) go out the window courtesy of Merab Dvalshivili. And Luke Rockhold, who called...
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’
Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
Dana White to the rescue! UFC boss blocks USADA vampires after Paulo Costa blood beef
The bloodsuckers at USADA, charged with pre- and post-fight drug testing for UFC, used to have carte blanche when it came to drawing plasma under its “Whereabouts” policy, which is how dehydrated middleweight contender Paulo Costa got forced into a blood test in the waning hours of his UFC 278 weight cut.
Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV co-main event
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will look to reestablish himself as a major player at 185 pounds when he collides with Brazilian bruiser and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa in the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Leon Edwards shakes up MMA world after shocking win at UFC 278
The UFC 278 results featured exactly what you would expect from a massive UFC pay-per-view card. Knockouts, submissions, and oh yeah, the end of one of the greatest title reigns in UFC history. The event from inside the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah was headlined by a monumental...
