ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Van crashes into pool at Kings Island Camp Cedar

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCL5w_0hO9CVax00

MASON — A van crashed into a pool at King Islands Camp Cedar Friday afternoon.

Pictures from an iWitness7 viewer shows a white van partially into one of the pools at Camp Cedar.

It is not known if anyone was taken into the hospital or what caused the crash.

We have reached out to Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kings Island for additional information, but have yet to receive a response.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

38-year-old man killed Butler County crash

LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Mason, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash

OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
OXFORD, OH
WRBI Radio

One hospitalized following three-vehicle crash early Sunday in Milan

— One person was hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash just after 2 am Sunday on State Road 350 in Milan. Ripley County Sheriff’s Deputy Lee Davidson says a 2010 Hyundai driven by 25-year-old Briana Hoppes of Osgood was westbound on State Road 350 near the Tom Tepe Auto Center when she crossed the center line and struck a 2022 Kia driven by 18-year-old Jackson Stamper.
MILAN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
WLWT 5

1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
GOSHEN, OH
Fox 19

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 19

19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three fatal crashes across the Tri-State overnight, including two in Clermont County. Noah Walton’s 1998 GMC Sierra failed to negotiate...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge

A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

New Richmond teenager dies in single-car crash Saturday night

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed in a single-car crash Saturday night in Clermont County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. Saturday on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township. Officials say a 1998 GMC Sierra, driven by...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bicyclist identified in Newport fatal hit and run

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed on Saturday, a police spokesman confirms. Officers were called to the scene of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist just before 12:30 a.m. on the 11th Street Bridge, Newport police said in a news release.
NEWPORT, KY
WHIO Dayton

House destroyed after overnight fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Middletown that was called out late Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Manchester Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on the report of a house fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy