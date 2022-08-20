Van crashes into pool at Kings Island Camp Cedar

MASON — A van crashed into a pool at King Islands Camp Cedar Friday afternoon.

Pictures from an iWitness7 viewer shows a white van partially into one of the pools at Camp Cedar.

It is not known if anyone was taken into the hospital or what caused the crash.

We have reached out to Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kings Island for additional information, but have yet to receive a response.

We will update this story as we learn more.

