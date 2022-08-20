Read full article on original website
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week: A Special Twist On Eating Pickles
A Long Beach restaurant offers a twist on pickles that also appeals to your sweet tooth. In NBC4's coverage of Black Restaurant Week which began Friday, Ted Chen reported on how the fulfillment of one woman's dream began with her taste buds as a young girl. As a young girl...
thelog.com
Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market
NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
myburbank.com
Burger Review: Burgers N’ Smiles
When we embark on our Burger adventures, we are always trying to find something a bit different and out of the way. Burgers N’ Smilers meets both of those criteria. Now when you go to find Burgers N’ Smiles, don’t expect to see a big sign out front with their name on it. They are actually located inside Hoppin’ Chicken. Both are owned by the owners of Red Maple down the street. While the hours are limited now, they hope to expand them and the days as time passes.
localemagazine.com
Savor Summer at These 9 Seafood Spots in LA Serving Delicious Lobster Rolls
Where to Get a Taste of New England in Los Angeles. Whether you like them cold with a zesty mayo or warm and drenched in butter, lobster rolls are the ultimate “sandwich” of summer. This simple yet decadent dish can be found on the menu at both upscale restaurants and laid-back seafood shacks. From brioche buns to caviar toppings, we’ve rounded up some of the best lobster rolls in LA so you can sit back, indulge and savor the last few weeks of summer. Best Lobster Rolls LA.
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events
Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Eater
Comedian Kevin Hart Debuts Vegan Fast-Food Spot Hart House in Westchester This Week
Actor Kevin Hart’s first plant-based fast-food restaurant will be up and running this Thursday in Westchester. Located at 8901 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, Hart House is less than a four-minute walk away from the LAX-adjacent location of In-N-Out-Burger, which is always impossibly busy. Last week, Hart broke the news in an exclusive interview with Eater LA that Hart House currently has two locations under construction, several signed leases, and is on target to open up to 10 Hart Houses over the next year.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
SoCal to see hot temps in some parts Tuesday, slight chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Tuesday will see temperatures range from warm to hot as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
kcrw.com
‘A Forest for the Trees’ questions nature and art itself
In a former beer warehouse in Boyle Heights, just across the LA River from downtown LA, there’s … something going on. Imagine a cathedral made of reclaimed tree trunks — lots of them — and some of them talk. There’s an interactive wildfire. The centerpiece is a huge, fallen tree that’s been turned into a cyborg of light and music.
celebsbar.com
Mexican takeaway set for Irvine as mother and daughter get go ahead to turn home into restaurant
A mother and daughter have been given the green light to turn their Irvine home into a Mexican takeaway and cafe. Robin and Rosie Weideger plan to open their 'Taste of New Mexico' venture in October after planners approved a proposal for their Eglinton Street home, subject to conditions.The duo, who have operated their business from a food truck, will run a takeaway venture from the ground floor of the four-bedroom property, which is next door to the Irvine Cycles bike shop.There will be an indoor seating area for 12 in a converted living room and three outdoor pavement tables.Opening hours will be: Monday and Tuesday: 12pm to 6pm; Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm; Saturday: 12pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm and Sunday 3pm to 8pm.Robin and head chef Rosie will initially staff the business with plans to employ a further two members of staff for Fridays and Saturdays only.One objector raised fears about the venture having a negative impact on the value of neighbouring properties but this was not deemed a material planning consideration.
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog Friendly
What's a dog-lover to do in the Long Beach area? Why, take their pooch to Rosie's Dog Beach and then eat at Lazy Dog!. Order the Pup Bowl at Lazy Dog / image: Instagram: @lazydogrestaurants.
idesignarch.com
Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm
Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
younghollywood.com
L.A. Guide: Tattoo Shops & Artists to Check Out For Your New (or Next) Tat!
( © ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) Deciding to get a new tattoo—whether it’s your first or one of many—is a decision that requires a lot of consideration. Not only do you have to think of the design you want, the size, and the placement, you also have to find the right tattoo shop and artist to really ensure that you’ll love the piece. Fortunately, if you live in L.A. or are visiting, this city is filled with tons of talented tattoo artists to help your tatted dreams come to fruition. In order to make it a bit easier for you, we’ve created a guide for which shops and artists to check out in L.A.!
LA’s Historic Culver Hotel Just Reopened After a Stylish, European-Inspired Makeover
A legendary Old Hollywood hotspot has just reopened for business in LA. Located in the heart of Culver City, The Culver Hotel opened at the height of the Roaring ’20s and quickly garnered a rep for hosting stars, such as Greta Garbo, Clark Gable and Judy Garland. Hotelier Maya Mallick acquired the 1926 national landmark in 2007 and began restorations within the hotel before it shuttered, due to the pandemic in 2020. Now, the 46-room boutique hotel has reemerged with a look inspired by the building’s rich history and new luxury amenities to boot. In addition to the relaunch, Proper Hospitality announced that...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
theeastsiderla.com
Occidental College dorm room do's and don'ts (Hint: Leave your air conditioner at home)
Eagle Rock -- You can’t just decorate your dormitory room any old way at Occidental College. As students return to classes this year, the Eagle Rock school has issued its annual fall guide for moving into the dorms. Among other rules: No personal air conditioners. The electrical capacity in the buildings can't handle it. But students can bring fans and evaporative coolers.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Leimert Park Jazz Festival
What began in 2015 as an intimate annual block party (the Sutro Avenue Summer Soirée) on a residential street in Leimert Park has evolved organically into the Leimert Park Jazz Festival. Now in its 3rd year (and the second time presented in-person), the Leimert Park Jazz Festival is growing into a centerpiece of summer programming in South Los Angeles, drawing an audience that is diverse in age, race, ethnicity and socioeconomics. The Leimert Park Jazz Festival provides a platform to showcase and promote locally and internationally known music artists, local small minority-owned businesses, visual artists, and nonprofit organizations.
celebsbar.com
West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival
What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
