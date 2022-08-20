Taiwan's president invoked an armed conflict from 1958 as an example of the island's resolve to defend itself while she met Tuesday with more foreign visitors amid the highest tensions with China in decades. U.S. policy researchers and Japanese lawmakers are the latest visiting delegations, just weeks after China reacted to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan by holding large-scale military exercises that included firing missiles over the island and sending ships across the midline of the Taiwan Strait. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be taken by force if necessary, and sees high-level...

POLITICS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO