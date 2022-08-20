Read full article on original website
FREEHOLD: MATAWAN MAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING HIS FATHER
A Matawan man has been arrested and criminally charged with killing his father in the home they shared earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Kenneth Knapp, Jr., 31, is charged with first-degree Murder and second-degree Desecration of Human Remains in connection with the death of...
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
TOMS RIVER: THREE CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS OFFENSES
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, United States Drug Enforcement Administration Aviation Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security, New Jersey State Police – Trafficking Central Unit, New Jersey State Police Hamilton Barracks, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lakewood Township Police Department, Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, Lacey Township Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, Atlantic County SWAT, Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, and Atlantic City SWAT, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City – as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE
On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD
Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
OCEAN COUNTY: NATIONAL SENIOR CITIZEN DAY – BEWARE OF SENIOR SCAMS
Today is National Senior Citizens Day! The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office acknowledges our senior citizen population here in Ocean County! Please stay vigilant against scams that target senior citizens. NEVER reveal ANY personal information over the phone…and when in doubt, JUST HANG UP!. media and graphics courtesy OCPO.
HOLMDEL: FIGHT LEAVES ONE INJURED AND ONE JAILED
This morning at about 3:30 am, patrols responded to Robert’s Road for a report of a fight involving multiple male adults. Patrols located one male victim with superficial lacerations to the chest from an edged weapon, bite marks to the back and bruising to the face. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
OCEAN COUNTY: ORDER A SANDWICH AND HELP “JAXON’S WARRIOR FUNDRAISER”
See flyer below courtesy of Lacey Police. Order your sandwich at Diesel’s Sub shop on August 30th and mention this fundraiser and a percentage of the sales will go to the fundraiser.
LACEY: DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER
Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown to be Conducted Locally as Part of Statewide End of Summer Campaign. Law enforcement officials from the Lacey Township Police Department are cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning last Friday, August 19, 2022, and continuing through September 5, 2022, local and state law enforcement officials are conducting saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
HOLMDEL: HOMEOWNER CONFRONTS BURGLAR IN KITCHEN
On 08/21/2022 at 1:15PM patrols were dispatched to a residence on Round Hill Road for a report of an occupied home burglary. Investigation revealed that unknown actors entered the home through a garage door and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle inside. One of the subjects then made their way to the kitchen portion of the home, where they were confronted by the homeowner. The accused then fled the home to a grey Dodge Durango with tinted windows that was waiting in the street. The SUV left the area at a high rate of speed. No one was injured during the encounter and the investigation is ongoing. See attached photo of accused vehicle for reference.
FREEHOLD: DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER
Throughout this Labor Day season, Freehold Township Police along with other agencies in New Jersey are participating in the 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative and will be cracking down on drivers who choose to operate their vehicles while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Please call us at 732-462-7500 or dial 911 any time if you witness impaired driving. We wish everyone a happy and safe holiday.
LAKEWOOD: MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGAINST FEMALE
On Sunday August 14th, 2022 at 12:30 am, Officer Bryan Rodriguez responded to the area of Joe Parker Rd., for an alleged assault, male party being physically abusive to a female. Upon further investigation, officers on scene determined there was an aggravated assault on a female victim, and Luis Peralta-Garcia 36 years old, from Lakewood, NJ was arrested. Peralta-Garcia was placed under arrest and charged for aggravated assault 2c:12-b(1) and Obstruction 2c:29-1a. Officers M. Banuelos, and P. McMillan also assisted in the investigation.
TOMS RIVER: HAPPY BIRTHDAY OCSD K9 OFFICER DRAGO
OCEAN COUNTY SCANNER NEWS would like to wish K9 Officer Drago from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department a very happy 2nd birthday. Thank you for all you do.
NEPTUNE: POLICE OFFICER AND LOCAL PBA REPLACE BOY’S STOLEN BIKE
While on patrol on 8-14-22 Officer Zenna stopped at the Heck Ave basketball courts and joined 15 year old Neptune resident, Kimani Wallace, in a game of “around the world.” The two engaged in a friendly conversation. During this conversation Kimani explained to Officer Zenna his bicycle was recently stolen and destroyed, making it hard to get to football practice.
BARNEGAT: REMINDER “COFFEE WITH A COP” TOMORROW MORNING
Don’t forget to drop by GNM Coffee Shop tomorrow morning from 9am-12pm for Coffee With A Cop! Meet your Barnegat Township Police Officers and have a free cup of hot coffee while supporting a new local business. GNM is located at 237 South Main St (Rt.9). We hope to see you there!
STAFFORD: GSP SB SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 61 on the Garden State Parkway southbound. We have a report that there are three people injured. Ocean County Sheriff’s Department put out a notice to expect delays in this area. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
JACKSON: BRUSH/FOREST FIRE
Emergency personnel are fighting a brush/forest fire off N. Stump Tavern Road. Forestry unit B9 has requested additional aid. No additional information is available at this time.
LAKEWOOD: UNATTENDED PACKAGE – EMERGENCY CREWS ON SITE
Emergency crews are at the intersection of Forest and 9th for an unattended package. Avoid the area. No additional information is available at this time.
BROWNS MILLS: MAJOR CRASH CLOSES PEMBERTON BROWNS MILLS ROAD IN BOTH DIRECTIONS
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a multi vehicle crash on Pemberton – Browns Mills Road which is encompassing the bulk of the street and the road is closed in both directions. There was a car fire that was extinguished. There are multiple injuries with medivac called for one patient as well as six ambulances with various levels of care which were brought in to assist, care for and transport patients to the appropriate hospitals. We have an unconfirmed report that one victim may have needed to be extricated from a vehicle. Avoid the area due to road closure. Should additional information become available, we will update out page.
JACKSON: HEAD ON COLLISION WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are responding to a head on collision on Cassville -Leesville Road involving a head on collision with a Fed Ex truck. We have reports that there is an entrapment involved in this accident. This is a developing story. Should new details become available, we will update our page. Avoid the area as traffic is likely to build.
