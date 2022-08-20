Read full article on original website
Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race
TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
Jobless rates rise across northeast Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county missed deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found fewer than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a 5 p.m....
NASA Administrator wowed during tour of Kan. Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson toured Cosmosphere Friday morning. "You could see a number of the exhibits were emotional for him," Moran said. "Particularly words of other astronauts. This clearly was a very personal visit. It's nice to have the administrator of NASA feel this place. What I always hope is that the Cosmosphere provides inspiration. Today, I saw where it provides respect for those who preceded us in space exploration."
K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
USD 475 authorizes an application for a COVID-19 mitigation grant
KDHE has a grant program that would fund improved air filtration to mitigate COVID-19. The amount would for $345,204. This would be a one-time grant. In session Thursday night, the USD 475 Board of Education approved submission of an application to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment for the grant.
Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
Governor kicks off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit
MANHATTAN — Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state of Kansas, according to a media release from her office. “The Kansas Ag industry...
Kansas schools: You can keep tabs on what books your kids check out
WICHITA — The American Library Association takes a hard line on privacy. Even kids, it contends, ought to be able to check out a book without someone looking over their shoulders. “All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their...
Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase
Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday afternoon in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, a car driven by Timothy Rutherford, 37, Buhler, was wesbound in the 23600 Block of West Dutch Avenue in northwest Harvey County. The car crossed the center line and...
🎥Legal sport betting begins in Kansas September 1
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022, and will officially open September 8. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated...
92-year-old Kan. man dies after crash with teen driver
BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Thursday in Barton County. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator.
Vote totals are updated in the 68th District House race
Vote canvasses have been completed in the 68th District Kansas House Republican primary election race. Nate Butler, Junction City, had 1,369 votes and John Seibel, Burdick 1,133 votes. Election results are not final until they are certified by the State Board of Canvassers on Sept. 1. Portions of Geary, Riley...
