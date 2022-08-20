Read full article on original website
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Vietnam’s K+ Platform Launching HBO Go as Add-On Package
Vietnamese pay-TV provider K+ is launching the HBO Go entertainment package on its platform. The bundle is being launched in time for viewers in Vietnam to catch the beginning of “House of the Dragon” and the second season of “Industry.” K+ is jointly owned by France’s Canal Plus group and by local firm VEV. It currently offers the K+SPORT1, K+SPORT2, K+CINE, K+LIFE, K+KIDS channels and a VoD library. HBO Go is currently operational in eight East Asian territories where the new HBO Max offering has not yet been made available. The new HBO Go option is initially being offered as an...
Global ad market faces ‘car crash’ next year amid cost of living crisis
Industry bullish in build-up to football World Cup but marketing spend an ‘easy cost to cut’ as demand slows
