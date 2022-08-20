Vietnamese pay-TV provider K+ is launching the HBO Go entertainment package on its platform. The bundle is being launched in time for viewers in Vietnam to catch the beginning of “House of the Dragon” and the second season of “Industry.” K+ is jointly owned by France’s Canal Plus group and by local firm VEV. It currently offers the K+SPORT1, K+SPORT2, K+CINE, K+LIFE, K+KIDS channels and a VoD library. HBO Go is currently operational in eight East Asian territories where the new HBO Max offering has not yet been made available. The new HBO Go option is initially being offered as an...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO