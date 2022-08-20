(Washington County, MO) A man from Irondale, 48 year old Robert E. Smith, is dead after he was killed in a traffic accident involving a side by side vehicle in Washington County Saturday morning just before 12:30 am. Highway Patrol reports show the vehicle was being driven north on Highway U, a mile south of Highway M, when the driver, 45 year old Angela D. Angel, of Belleville, Illinois, failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle ran off the right edge of the road. It rolled over and crashed into a fence. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Angel, and a passenger, 46 year old Denise D. Smith, of Irondale, received moderate injuries. Angel was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi while Denise Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. No one was wearing a safety device when the wreck happened.

