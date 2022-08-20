Read full article on original website
kfmo.com
Irondale Man Killed in Accident
(Washington County, MO) A man from Irondale, 48 year old Robert E. Smith, is dead after he was killed in a traffic accident involving a side by side vehicle in Washington County Saturday morning just before 12:30 am. Highway Patrol reports show the vehicle was being driven north on Highway U, a mile south of Highway M, when the driver, 45 year old Angela D. Angel, of Belleville, Illinois, failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle ran off the right edge of the road. It rolled over and crashed into a fence. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Angel, and a passenger, 46 year old Denise D. Smith, of Irondale, received moderate injuries. Angel was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi while Denise Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. No one was wearing a safety device when the wreck happened.
mymoinfo.com
Cash among several items stolen from Hillsboro area home
(Jefferson County) Several items including case was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road outside of Hillsboro. The theft happened during the morning of August 6th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the victim was out of state at the time of the incident;...
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
Man killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
A boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks claimed the life of a Byrnes Mill, Missouri man.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Landscaping pickup stolen from outside Fenton-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from outside a home on Coil Court in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The stolen pickup belongs to Drake Landscaping and is worth about $10,000, authorities reported. The victim told deputies he parked the 1999 Ford...
Missouri man dead, 3 injured after boat strikes rock bluff
MORGAN COUNTY— A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Four Winns Sport boat driven by Roy T. Jackson, 63, Edwards, was westbound at the 69 mile mark of the main channel. The...
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jefferson County residents receive award for saving a 4-year-old from drowning
Jefferson County residents were honored with a life-saving award Friday after saving a 4-year-old from drowning in the Big River.
KMOV
Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
KYTV
Man dies on Lake of the Ozarks after boat crashes into a rock bluff
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Byrnes Mill, Missouri, died after the boat he was in hit a rock bluff on Lake of the Ozarks. Thomas McKown, 58, died at the scene of the crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened a...
wfcnnews.com
Missing Creal Springs man found dead in Missouri
MADISON COUNTY, MO - A man from Creal Springs reported missing in Missouri has been found deceased. According to the Madison County, Missouri Sheriff's Office, 43 year-old Jason Blair was found deceased after an extensive search in rural areas of the county. His dog was located and was turned over...
KMOV
27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
4 people killed in separate shootings across St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday. The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill man killed in boating accident
A Byrnes Mill man was killed Saturday, Aug. 20, in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks in which three others were injured. The driver of the boat was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The Highway Patrol reported that a...
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lee and Obear avenues in the city's Fairgrounds neighborhood at around 3:40. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
