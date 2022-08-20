Eight people were shot, and one of them was killed, in six hours in New Orleans, police said Saturday. The killing was reported to police at 2:57 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrews Street, in Central City. First responders found two men wounded and took one, age 58, to a hospital. Within five hours, he had died, police said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO