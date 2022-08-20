Read full article on original website
WLOX
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged. According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.
Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
13-year-old dies after shooting in Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 13-year-old died after a firearm was discharged in Pearl River County. The shooting happened in the Tin Hill subdivision on Friday, August 19, according to the Picayune Item. Investigators said the incident involved two juveniles. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Ashton Bean, of […]
NOLA.com
Additional officers assigned to Salmen High after incident where teen brought gun to school
Slidell police will have additional officers stationed at Salmen High School this week following an incident Thursday where a 15-year-old student brandished a loaded gun on campus. Three officers per day will be assigned to Salmen as a precautionary safety measure, according to police spokesperson Daniel Seuzeneau, up from one...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters, pet dog were inside
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters and pet dog were inside. The State Fire Marshal's Office said Danielle Johnson, 38, was taken into custody after setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house on Billville Road in Hammond late Saturday night.
fox8live.com
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A former teacher’s aide has been arrested and accused of raping a 12-year-old student, according to jail records and the victim’s attorney. Sophia Canales, 22, was arrested Saturday morning in Kenner. Canales previously worked at Stella Worley Middle School in Westwego. Education leaders...
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
KNOE TV8
Man crashes stolen truck into Covington police unit following pursuit
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit. On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn. Officers say the driver, Jeremy...
NOLA.com
In teen's killing in Little Woods, New Orleans police arrest 76-year-old man
A 76-year-old man has been arrested on a charge fatally shooting a teenager in the Little Woods area of New Orleans. Authorities said Friday they booked Alphonse Bazile with second-degree murder in the killing of Devin Walker, 17. Police were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive on Wednesday...
NOLA.com
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
WDSU
Victims speak out after New Orleans mayor supports 13-year-old sentenced for carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — Carjacking victims are speaking out after a 13-year-old boy was convicted of carjacking 5 people in two days with a fake gun. His sentence is probation for three years. The victims say this entire experience has been traumatizing. One moment you are just pulling into your...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case
On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
Victim hospitalized after armed robbery turned violent on Paris Ave.
Investigations revealed, the man was wounded during a robbery. EMS took him to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
One dead and three injured in Marrero crash: JPSO
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, 1 person was killed, and 3 others were injured including an 8-year-old girl.
NOLA.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire after armed burglar tries to enter his vehicle in Old Metairie: JPSO
An off-duty Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy working a security detail in Old Metairie shot at an armed person who tried to enter his vehicle early Friday morning, according to the department. Investigators don't know whether the suspected burglar was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of...
WDAM-TV
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co. Sunday
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of the man who died Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River has been released. According to Marion County Cheif Coroner Jessie Graham, the man was identified as 64-year-old Dale Broom. The official...
NOLA.com
Eight shot, one dead, within 12 hours in New Orleans, police say
Eight people were shot, and one of them was killed, in six hours in New Orleans, police said Saturday. The killing was reported to police at 2:57 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrews Street, in Central City. First responders found two men wounded and took one, age 58, to a hospital. Within five hours, he had died, police said.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Aug. 19-21, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 21, 2022:. Tammy DeWhirst, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. John Magee, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, resisting by flight-aggravated flight, driver’s license-not on person, ran stop sign, insurance-none, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no permit/registration/eye goggles-motorcycle, failure to use turn signal, speed unsafe for road conditions, improper lane usage, contempt of court (three counts)
WLOX
Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
