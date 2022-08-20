Read full article on original website
A 10-year-old girl was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. DCPS says it was an accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl Duval County student doesn't want to ride the bus anymore. The fifth grader was dropped off at the wrong stop in North Jacksonville. Her family said it took nearly an hour to find her. It's not the first time Kiara Clay's daughter rode the bus to and from school. She usually rode with her brothers, according to Clay. However, it was the first bus ride on her own.
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies report
A Jacksonville woman was arrested by Clay County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a warrant for grand theft from the Orange Park Lowe’s, dating back to November 2020, deputies said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3
A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
