ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Man found shot in car on I-95 near Philips Highway; suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after a person was found shot Wednesday afternoon in a car stopped on Interstate 95 near Philips Highway. Sgt. Barnes, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were originally called to the scene in reference to a crash....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian, 37, hit and killed in Baker County, FHP says

A 37-year-old man from Macclenny was hit and killed Tuesday night in Baker County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call on County Road 139 in the Margareta area around 11:30 p.m. FHP said the 37-year-old...
BAKER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Man shoots woman sitting in car on North Main Street: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Thursday morning on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, a man walked up to a car that was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street and after a brief conversation, he shot a woman who was in the driver’s seat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Barksdale
News4Jax.com

Person dead, another seriously injured in house fire, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville’s Whitehouse neighborhood that, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Recue Department, resulted in the death of one person. A second person, JFRD said, was seriously injured in the fire at a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after crash in Clay County

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 1:30 a.m. at US-17 and Los Palmas Dr. when a 24-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 17, crossing over the median and traveling into the northbound lanes hitting a ditch and trees.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man hospitalized after Northside shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his early 40s was shot just after midnight Thursday on Norwood Drive, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said the man was taken to the hospital. He was shot in the left arm and is expected to be OK. Investigators said they...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Interstate 95#Jeep#Mercedes Benz#Emerson
First Coast News

A 10-year-old girl was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. DCPS says it was an accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl Duval County student doesn't want to ride the bus anymore. The fifth grader was dropped off at the wrong stop in North Jacksonville. Her family said it took nearly an hour to find her. It's not the first time Kiara Clay's daughter rode the bus to and from school. She usually rode with her brothers, according to Clay. However, it was the first bus ride on her own.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3

A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash

A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy