Florida thieves with hammers were caught stealing over $100K in high-end jewelry in brazen smash-and-grab at mall
Three thieves with hammers were caught on camera stealing more than $100,000 worth of high-end jewelry at a Florida mall on August 2. The masked suspects in black hoodies arrived with hammers at the Diamond Galleria located at the Citrus Park Town Center after 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Traffic stop turns into arrest of two wanted individuals and recovery of 100s of stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit Couty Sherriff Deputies responded to a broadcast of a BMW failing to stay in its lane and swerving into oncoming traffic on Friday. The driver, […]
Walmart's popular practice of allowing overnight RV and van parking is called into question after woman sues over fatal parking-lot fire
Walmart parking lots have long been a haven for recreational vehicles and other drivers looking to sleep in their cars. But a new lawsuit has invited scrutiny on that practice. A woman named Essie McKenzie is suing Walmart after her 6-year-old daughter was killed and another daughter, then 9 years...
Library police officer is killed during baton training after retired lieutenant, 58, hired to help with exercise took out a gun and fired a shot
A retired police officer fatally shot a woman during a training exercise at a Washington, D.C. library, according to the metropolitan police. Former police lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested after he pulled out his gun and shot 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, from Maryland, in the conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
7-Year-Old Calif. Boy Dies in Father's Arms After Being Struck by Truck in Crosswalk, Driver Arrested
A 7-year-old California boy was struck and killed while walking through a crosswalk on Tuesday, officials said. Gabriel Garate wanted to play baseball, so he and his father, Francisco, decided to walk toward Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, the Long Beach Post News reported. They proceeded to walk across...
12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies
A 12-year-old kidnapped girl was able to chew through her restraints and eventually lead Alabama authorities to the mobile home of her abductor, where investigators found two decomposing bodies, police said. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, about 25 miles from where the child was found wandering down...
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
After fight with boyfriend, woman called her ex. He fatally shot her, Florida police say
The woman called him after an argument with her boyfriend at a 7-Eleven, according to a police report.
Man arrested after 'trying to take one of 15 bricks of cocaine that washed up on a beach'
An American man has been arrested after he allegedly picked up parcels of cocaine that he found washed up on a Mississippi beach. More than a dozen bricks emblazoned with a 'Dior' label have washed ashore in the town of Biloxi, a city that sits on the Gulf of Mexico.
Award-winning Texas teacher allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend in her home
AMARILLO, Texas (TCD) -- A 36-year-old teacher and mother was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in her home. According to WFAA-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 18, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Athens Street to a report of a woman shot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Shereena Ann Webster dead from gunshot wounds.
Female accused fraudster is dragged out of bed at 5am and handcuffed in her trackies - as cops smash $1million alleged fraud syndicate and seize luxury clothes, jewellery and a Mercedes Benz
A woman and three men have been charged over an alleged $1million fraud and identity syndicate - with cops seizing about $130,000 in cash, luxury jewellery and clothing and a Mercedes C200 valued at up to $76,900. NSW Police footage shows a 42-year-old woman being arrested and forced into the...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
Police are carrying out an investigation into the fatal shooting.
Cops Investigated After Video Shows Them Punching, Slamming Man
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to remove a reference to the man’s race, which police have not confirmed.Arkansas State Police are investigating after shocking video captured three police officers repeatedly punching, kicking, and slamming the head of a man to the ground in Crawford County. The video was shared to social media by Naomi Johnson after her sister witnessed the incident and subsequently took footage on her phone. According to the Arkansas Times, Johnson’s sister said she spotted a “shoeless” man who appeared to be in mental distress talking with police when she pulled up to a gas...
Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
