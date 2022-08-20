Sunroom Brewing Locks Down a Sweet Location

Sunroom Brewing will open at 3242 S. Acoma St. Englewood CO. 80110 later this year , according to the company’s updated website .

In March, What Now Denver spoke with Co-Founder Matthew Miller about Sunroom’s hunt for a location. At the time, he and his wife Melanie were eyeing Golden, Arvada, and the northwest Lakewood area, chalking up the prolonged search not to a lack of viable buildings but to problems “getting equipment, especially stainless brew vessels, from overseas.”

That said, What Now Denver caught up with the craft couple to see how, after only a few months, they landed on Englewood and which, if any, of their plans have changed since they last spoke with us. An interview with Melanie Miller is forthcoming.

