Nags Head, NC

Webster being paid $110K as interim police chief

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

Interim Police Chief Phil Webster is being paid $110,000 annually for leading the city’s police department, an Elizabeth City official said this week.

That’s roughly what Webster was being paid when he headed the Nags Head Police Department.

Webster took over the city’s police department on Aug. 9 on the same day interim City Manager Montique McClary announced in a press release that former city Police Chief Larry James was stepping down.

Webster, the former police chief in Nags Head, attended a closed session of City Council the night before he was announced as the interim leader of the police department the following morning.

On Aug. 10, Nags Head issued a press release announcing Webster’s departure. Nags Head Public Information Officer Roberta Thuman said in an email this past Wednesday that Webster was making $110,383 to lead the town’s police department.

City officials continue to stay mum on the reasons James decided to step down and why Webster was selected to replace him as interim chief.

Several phone calls and emails to McClary seeking comment on James’ stepping down and Webster’s hiring were not returned last week or earlier this week.

James, meanwhile, has returned to his former position as a captain with the city’s police department. He also has not returned phone calls seeking comment on the reason he stepped down.

After attending a meeting of the Economic Development Commission on Wednesday, McClary said she could not comment on Webster’s salary and referred the question to interim city Human Resources Director Monica Cole.

Cole quickly responded in an email that Webster is making $110,000 and is not receiving any additional compensation for lodging or per diems. The previous two interim city managers received compensation for lodging and meals from the city.

McClary also said that she has not started the search for a permanent police chief.

Webster could not be reached for comment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
