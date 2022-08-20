Petite Peso Looks to Leave Downtown After Smashed Windows

After finding several broken windows, the owners of Petite Peso are looking to relocate from its Downtown location at 419 W 7th St.

At the beginning of August, owner Ria Barbosa found her Filipino restaurant with several smashed windows. Thankfully, it appears nothing was stolen, as the windows didn’t completely shatter. This, however, proved to be a tipping point for the owners. She and co-owner Robert Villanueva are now seeking a new home to serve her Filipino food with thoughtful ingredients. Barbosa and Villanueva opened Petite Peso in April 2020, replacing two other Filipino restaurant operators.

“In all honesty, I am ready to leave downtown,” Barbosa said in a recent Instagram post . “Have been for some time now. This is the reality of being close to skid row. If anyone has any leads somewhere cute and neighborhood, [let me know]. We are also actively looking.”

Wherever the restaurant moves, it will be a delicious addition to the neighborhood. Since its opening, the restaurant has been featured in several prominent publications, such as L.A. Times’ 101 Best Restaurants Reimagined for 2020, Eater’s 38 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles, and Time Out’s The 15 best new Los Angeles restaurants of 2020. The restaurant’s menu offers a customizable meals ranging from bowls, plates, and family meals. Some Peso favorites include pork lumpia, chicken adobo french dip sandwich, and a tocino bacon jam empanada.

Photo: Official

