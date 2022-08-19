ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Mexico arrests former attorney general in case of 43 missing students

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpBGK_0hO98zCO00

Federal prosecutors in Mexico said Friday they had arrested the attorney general from the previous administration, apparently on charges he mishandled investigations into the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a radical teachers college.

Jesús Murillo Karam was attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then-President Enrique Peña Nieto.

In 2020, current Atty. Gen. Alejando Gertz Manero accused Murillo Karam of “orchestrating a massive media trick” and leading a cover-up in the case.

The arrest came a day after a commission investigating the disappearances said the army bore at least partial responsibility. It said that a soldier had infiltrated the student group involved and that the army didn’t stop the abductions even though it knew what was happening.

Corrupt local police, other security forces and members of a drug gang abducted the students in the city of Iguala in Guerrero state, southwest of Mexico City, although the motive remains unclear eight years later.

Murillo Karam, under pressure to solve the case, announced in 2014 that the students had been killed and their bodies burned at a garbage dump by members of a drug gang.

But the investigation turned up indications of torture and improper arrests, as well as mishandling of evidence that has since allowed most of the directly implicated gang members to walk free.

The crime occurred near a large army base, and independent investigations have found that members of the military were aware of what was occurring. The students’ families have long demanded that the investigation look into soldiers at the base.

On Thursday, the truth commission looking into the case said one of the abducted students was a soldier who had infiltrated the radical teachers college, yet the army did not search for him despite having had real-time information that the abduction was occurring. It said the inaction violated army protocols for cases of missing soldiers.

The Defense Ministry has not responded to the Associated Press’ request for comment.

Federal prosecutors previously issued arrest warrants for members of the military and federal police as well as Tomás Zeron, who at the time of the abductions headed Mexico’s Criminal Investigative Agency.

Zeron is being sought on charges of torture and covering up forced disappearances. He fled to Israel, and Mexico has asked the Israeli government for help in his arrest.

Gertz Manero said that in addition to Zeron’s suspected crimes connected to the case, he has been accused of stealing more than $44 million from the attorney general’s office.

The motive for the students’ abduction remains a subject of debate.

On Sept. 26, 2014, local police from Iguala, members of organized crime and authorities abducted 43 students who were riding on buses. The students periodically commandeered buses for transportation.

Murillo Karam said the students were turned over to a drug gang, which killed them, incinerated their bodies at a dump in nearby Cocula, and tossed their burned remains into a river.

Later investigations by independent experts, the attorney general’s office and the truth commission have dismissed the claim that the bodies were incinerated at the Cocula dump, although recovered burned bone fragments have been used to identify three of the missing students.

There is no evidence that any of the students could still be alive.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 10

56 chv
2d ago

Your right,start at the top AG in charge! Judy Garland !!! Also the Socialism DemoRats Playbook Denialism Club he is part of ! There Lies for Votes is very obvious!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesús Murillo Karam
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Attorney General#Atty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Mexico City
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Two homes, a luxury car and bank accounts totalling $4.4million seized by police from a man accused of importing cocaine through the post

A man accused of importing cocaine through Australia Post has had two homes, a Mercedes-Benz and six bank accounts, worth an estimated $4.4million, seized. The 41-year-old, who allegedly brought in 2.1kg of cocaine last year, was arrested and charged with the unlawful importation of a border controlled drug in June 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
403K+
Followers
68K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy