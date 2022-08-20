SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Halverstadt of Salem, Ohio passed away on August 21, 2022. She was born October 31, 1938. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irene...

SALEM, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO