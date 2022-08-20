Read full article on original website
Kathleen Hart, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hart, formerly Ellis, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House. Kathy was born February 16, 1946, in Tampa, FL. Kathleen was proud to have worked as a nurse’s aide and later a maintenance supervisor at Assumption Nursing Home and then...
Gary E. Klink, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Klink, 65, of Girard, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, following an extended illness. Gary was born November 13, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late David and Kathleen (Kelley) Klink. Gary had a love for...
Carroll Rowe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carroll Rowe, 84, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Salem North Health Care. Carroll was born on December 08, 1937 in Salem, the son of Cletus and Arlene (Daugherty) Rowe. He was graduate of Greenford High School. Carroll was a veteran of the United States...
Charlotte J. Barlow Custer, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte J. Custer, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Kinsman, Ohio, passed from this life on Thursday, August 18, 2022, while a patient at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was 71. Charlotte was born September 29, 1950, in Warren, a daughter...
Lawrence R. Russell, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. Russell, 77, died Saturday morning August 20, 2022 at his home. He was born April 14, 1945 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania a son of Alexander and Esther Cramer Russell and had lived in Hubbard since 1972. Mr. Russell worked on the assembly line at...
William “Bill” Harry Holk, III, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Harry Holk III, 56, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2022, at Hospice House after a battle with cancer. He was born January 8, 1966, in Warren, Ohio a son of William H. Holk and...
Thomas H. Quinn, Newton Fall, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Quinn age 64 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on January 7, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William J. Quinn...
Masol Young IV, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Masol Young IV, 35, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Young was born May 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Masol and Bessie Ford Young. He was a 2005 graduate of Chaney High School, he attended Akron...
Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., 23, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on August 2, 2022. Brendon was born January 20, 1999 in Youngstown, a son of Brendon S. Moorer, Sr. and Kandice Jones. He attended Youngstown City Schools and had worked in a distribution...
Eddie James Williams, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Eddie James Williams, Sr., 79, of 1621 Keri Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:58 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehab, following an extended illness. He was born May 14, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of Eddie...
Thomas E. LaPaze, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The laughter in heaven just got louder. Tom LaPaze, 89, of Boardman, passed quietly on Friday, August 12, 2022. A proud native of Struthers, Tom married “the prettiest girl in Campbell, Ohio” in 1956, Marilyn (McGarry) LaPaze, who preceded him in death in 2016.
Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, 63, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022, at home following a brief illness. Janet was born on August 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Roland and Evelyn Mae (Metzler) Leipply. A life-long area resident, she graduated...
James Lucarell, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Lucarell, 83, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born September 22, 1938, a son of James V. Lucarell and Mary E. Hogg. James was a 1956 graduate of East High School and upon graduation went...
Irene Halverstadt, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Halverstadt of Salem, Ohio passed away on August 21, 2022. She was born October 31, 1938. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irene...
Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin lost her life unexpectedly, from complications of open heart surgery on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. Crystal was born on December 31, 1971 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. S. he was a stay at...
Steven Wayne Carman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Wayne Carman, 56, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born July 23, 1966, in Salem, he was a son of Donald R. Carman, Sr. and the late Eleanor J. (Marshall) Carman. He was a 1984 graduate...
Margaret Ann Keeney, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Keeney, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Stewart and the late Susan (Simonik) Stewart. She married the late...
Anthony D. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Demetrius Jones of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned unexpectedly at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, August 15, 2022. Anthony was born on January 3, 1948, to Cora G. Rushton and Carl Coward and raised by his parents Edith and Issac Jones. In 1967 he met...
Ann Marie “Mary” Profanchik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts and much love that we announce the peaceful passing of Ann Marie “Mary” Profanchik, 76, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle with colon cancer. Ann Marie, who was affectionately known as Mary, was...
Gary Gerard Giba, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Gerard Giba, 60, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, at the Assumption Village Nursing Home in North Lima after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. Gary was born June 26, 1962 and...
