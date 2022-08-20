Read full article on original website
BCSO: Suspect ran from cops on Columbia Center Blvd, shot during pursuit
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A long stretch of Columbia Center Blvd will remain closed into the afternoon on Monday following a shootout between a male suspect and Tri-Cities law enforcement. According to Lt. Jason Erickson of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Kennewick police officers responded to the Circle K on the 7700-block of W Deschutes Ave around 10:25 a.m....
Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River
RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
KEPR
Pasco teen crashes while fleeing State Patrol, two juvenile passengers hurt
BURBANK, Wash. — A Pasco teen is facing charges after crashing a car while allegedly fleeing from Washington State Patrol Troopers. According to WSP, the 16-year-old boy was driving westbound on SR-12, taking the exit to SR-124 at 2:52 a.m. Monday. Troopers said he was fleeing from a fully marked WSP patrol vehicle that had its lights and sirens activated.
Shots fired during police chase that started at Columbia Center Blvd. parking lot
A man was taken to the hospital.
Debate on lifting Pasco pot shop ban gets heated. Already, the police were called once
“We don’t need a pot store to come down to be the savior of downtown Pasco.”
Recount is quick in tight race for Benton County Commission. Here are the results
The two candidates were just 33 votes apart.
KIMA TV
Former Toppenish teacher, Bertha Cerna, released from California jail
YAKIMA -- A former Toppenish teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student in the Yakima Valley has now been released on bond from an Orange County Jail. Bertha Cerna was arrested Sunday August 14th in Orange County, California. A Yakima County warrant accuses her of having sex with a...
Wildhorse Casino robbery suspect drew gun when clerk laughed at him, say investigators
The cashier thought the note demanding $1 million in cash was a joke.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland airport runway closed for construction
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
KIMA TV
Police arrest 2 for drive-by shooting at scene of car wreck in Yakima
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say two men are under arrest and facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Yakima. Just before 11pm Saturday police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near South 3rd Street and Pacific Avenue in Yakima. Just minutes later, more calls came in of witnesses seeing...
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
Car Loses Battle with Train, Possibly Intoxicated Driver Escapes
Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factor in this bizarre crash. Driver, passenger(s) narrowly dodge injury or death. Saturday night, BCSO Deputies responded to a call about a car vs. train crash on Christy Road, just west of Plymouth, just west of where I-82 crosses the Columbia River into Oregon.
nbcrightnow.com
2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting
MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Only PNW tortoise rescue center is in Tri-Cities. ‘I clean up after the pet industry’
“We have a lot to learn from tortoises.”
KEPR
Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families
HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
2 adolescents struck by gunfire in Mabton drive-by, suspects in custody
MABTON, Wash. — Two juveniles are recovering from gunshot wounds they suffered in a drive-by shooting late on Sunday night as their suspected assailants are behind bars facing four charges related to the crime. According to a social media notice from the Mabton Police Department, officers responded to reports...
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
KEPR
Local organizations come together to present a Pasco family with a brand new home
PASCO, Wash. — A family is now moving into a brand new home after receiving the keys from Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit held a ceremony on August 20th, which marked its 152nd home dedication. During the ceremony, the family gathered at the home along with friends...
kpq.com
Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28
Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night. Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene. Diamond's passenger,...
oregontoday.net
Casino Robber Faces Federal Charges, Aug. 22
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Umatilla County, Oregon, man is facing federal charges for robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and brandishing a firearm. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged by criminal complaint with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil made his initial appearance in federal court today in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
