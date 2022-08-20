ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

BCSO: Suspect ran from cops on Columbia Center Blvd, shot during pursuit

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A long stretch of Columbia Center Blvd will remain closed into the afternoon on Monday following a shootout between a male suspect and Tri-Cities law enforcement. According to Lt. Jason Erickson of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Kennewick police officers responded to the Circle K on the 7700-block of W Deschutes Ave around 10:25 a.m....
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River

RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Pasco teen crashes while fleeing State Patrol, two juvenile passengers hurt

BURBANK, Wash. — A Pasco teen is facing charges after crashing a car while allegedly fleeing from Washington State Patrol Troopers. According to WSP, the 16-year-old boy was driving westbound on SR-12, taking the exit to SR-124 at 2:52 a.m. Monday. Troopers said he was fleeing from a fully marked WSP patrol vehicle that had its lights and sirens activated.
PASCO, WA
KIMA TV

Former Toppenish teacher, Bertha Cerna, released from California jail

YAKIMA -- A former Toppenish teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student in the Yakima Valley has now been released on bond from an Orange County Jail. Bertha Cerna was arrested Sunday August 14th in Orange County, California. A Yakima County warrant accuses her of having sex with a...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland airport runway closed for construction

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Police arrest 2 for drive-by shooting at scene of car wreck in Yakima

YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say two men are under arrest and facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Yakima. Just before 11pm Saturday police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near South 3rd Street and Pacific Avenue in Yakima. Just minutes later, more calls came in of witnesses seeing...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Car Loses Battle with Train, Possibly Intoxicated Driver Escapes

Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factor in this bizarre crash. Driver, passenger(s) narrowly dodge injury or death. Saturday night, BCSO Deputies responded to a call about a car vs. train crash on Christy Road, just west of Plymouth, just west of where I-82 crosses the Columbia River into Oregon.
PLYMOUTH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting

MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MABTON, WA
KEPR

Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families

HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
HERMISTON, OR
kpq.com

Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28

Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night. Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene. Diamond's passenger,...
QUINCY, WA
oregontoday.net

Casino Robber Faces Federal Charges, Aug. 22

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Umatilla County, Oregon, man is facing federal charges for robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and brandishing a firearm. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged by criminal complaint with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil made his initial appearance in federal court today in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

