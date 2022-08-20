Read full article on original website
Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad
RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation...
WRAL
North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders. North Carolina's highest court on Friday issued a ruling limiting state lawmakers' power to...
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses North Carolina’s tight U.S. Senate race
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the latest Civitas Poll on North Carolina’s highly competitive U.S. Senate race. Kokai offered these comments during the Aug. 19, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
my40.tv
Lt. Gov. Robinson's 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally speech does not shy from controversy
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was in Transylvania County Saturday afternoon, where he was the keynote speaker for a rally held at a local church. He made several controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ community. The lieutenant governor was the keynote speaker for the...
New mental health data show ‘unsustainable’ burden on NC hospitals
This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
thecentersquare.com
Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist
(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
Raleigh News & Observer
A missed opportunity for NC law enforcement to lead on gun control
Madison County, one county over from where I live in Asheville, garnered national headlines recently with an announcement that every school in the N.C. county will be outfitted with AR-15s this school year. This initiative embodies how many on the right today bend over backward to suggest anything but gun...
unc.edu
Carolina, NC A&T receive $4 million from NIH to increase diversity in nutrition, obesity and diabetes research
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded $4 million to support a collaboration betweeen the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and the North Carolina Diabetes Research Center that will provide career advancement for nutrition, obesity and diabetes researchers from underrepresented groups, and ultimately, diversify the research workforce dedicated to investigating these chronic disease conditions.
obxtoday.com
N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency to award $19.4 million to local governments for multi-family housing
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) has launched the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund (AHDF) program, which invites local governments to apply for gap financing for multi-family housing rehabilitation and new construction outside of the 100-year floodplain. A total of $19.4 million will be allocated...
WRAL
On the Record: NC sheriffs talk openly about inherent dangers in law enforcement
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On the Record: NC sheriffs talk openly about inherent dangers in law enforcement. Four sheriffs from across central North Carolina sat down with WRAL anchor...
WBTV
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: moments ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19,...
Forum covers progress, challenges of substance abuse in Southeastern NC
ELIZABETHTOWN — On Saturday, Alecia Roberts of Brunswick County hosted a forum at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, offering select members of the court system, the law enforcement community, the medical and healthcare community, and representatives from Bladen County’s commissioners and the 7th Congressional District an opportunity to network, and to participate in an energized, one-on-one discussion about the scourge of sex trafficking and opioid abuse within the southeastern NC area.
whqr.org
Local governments are pointing out issues with Duke Energy’s carbon plan; Wilmington may join them
To understand why Wilmington is considering weighing in on Duke's carbon reduction plan you have to back up to last year, when North Carolina House Bill 951 became law, requiring the state to reduce carbon emissions from electricity by seventy percent by 2030, and to reach net zero by 2050. It’s the job of the North Carolina Utilities Commission to come up with a plan on how to make this happen, and they asked Duke Energy to submit a proposal.
Washington Examiner
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
North Carolina throws more dollars of aid to community college students, new teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is going to use more federal dollars to help two groups that are important to the state’s future: community college students and new teachers. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that $14.5 million from the Federal Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools funds would be repurposed to help students complete their […]
WCNC
South Carolina increases patrol on main roads
South Carolina is starting its 'Sober or Slammer' DUI campaign through Sept. 5. Local and state officers will have more squad cars near the busy holiday hotspots.
Richmond County among 33 NC locations selected for future EV fast charging
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County will be looking to add another EV charging location in the near future. The North Carolina Department of Transportation released the North Carolina Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan in early August, proposing 33 new locations for DC fast charging in the first phase. In that...
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
WCNC
SCDNR offering temporary deer tags as hunters experience delays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the deer hunting season has come with frustration for some who say they've been waiting for tags needed to harvest the animal. News19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) which said they typically process around 150,000 tags and are asking for patience while also apologizing to those waiting.
