ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad

RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders. North Carolina's highest court on Friday issued a ruling limiting state lawmakers' power to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
North Carolina Health News

New mental health data show ‘unsustainable’ burden on NC hospitals

This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
WILMINGTON, NC
thecentersquare.com

Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist

(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
POLITICS
Raleigh News & Observer

A missed opportunity for NC law enforcement to lead on gun control

Madison County, one county over from where I live in Asheville, garnered national headlines recently with an announcement that every school in the N.C. county will be outfitted with AR-15s this school year. This initiative embodies how many on the right today bend over backward to suggest anything but gun...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Carter Center
unc.edu

Carolina, NC A&T receive $4 million from NIH to increase diversity in nutrition, obesity and diabetes research

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded $4 million to support a collaboration betweeen the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and the North Carolina Diabetes Research Center that will provide career advancement for nutrition, obesity and diabetes researchers from underrepresented groups, and ultimately, diversify the research workforce dedicated to investigating these chronic disease conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTV

N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: moments ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Bladen Journal

Forum covers progress, challenges of substance abuse in Southeastern NC

ELIZABETHTOWN — On Saturday, Alecia Roberts of Brunswick County hosted a forum at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, offering select members of the court system, the law enforcement community, the medical and healthcare community, and representatives from Bladen County’s commissioners and the 7th Congressional District an opportunity to network, and to participate in an energized, one-on-one discussion about the scourge of sex trafficking and opioid abuse within the southeastern NC area.
whqr.org

Local governments are pointing out issues with Duke Energy’s carbon plan; Wilmington may join them

To understand why Wilmington is considering weighing in on Duke's carbon reduction plan you have to back up to last year, when North Carolina House Bill 951 became law, requiring the state to reduce carbon emissions from electricity by seventy percent by 2030, and to reach net zero by 2050. It’s the job of the North Carolina Utilities Commission to come up with a plan on how to make this happen, and they asked Duke Energy to submit a proposal.
WILMINGTON, NC
Washington Examiner

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH
WCNC

SCDNR offering temporary deer tags as hunters experience delays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the deer hunting season has come with frustration for some who say they've been waiting for tags needed to harvest the animal. News19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) which said they typically process around 150,000 tags and are asking for patience while also apologizing to those waiting.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy