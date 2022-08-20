ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Students spend first day of school in FGCU’s new Water School

By Amanda Lojewski
 3 days ago
Class is back in session at Florida Gulf Coast University’s brand new “Water School.”

One year ago this week fish were dying in Charlotte County due to harmful red tide blooms off Southwest Florida’s coast. High levels were located in Lee County, near Bokeelia, Cayo Costa and Boca Grande.

Right now, water tests show no red tide off our coast.

Students at FGCU are ready to take on some of Southwest Florida’s biggest challenges when it comes to gulf water quality.

On the fourth floor of the “Water School” is Dr. Barry Rosen and his students. Friday’s lesson was through the lens of a microscope.

“When the water school was decided to go here it’s a perfect location for it being at FGCU,” said Matthew Kirby, a graduate student at FGCU.

The school is centrally located and surrounded by different water environments.

Kirby already graduated from FGCU but when he was an undergrad, “I’m glad that they get this opportunity to do things that I didn’t necessarily have access to when I was an undergrad doing this, classes like Dr. Rosen is teaching, it’s fantastic.”

Students like Trevor Tubbs agree, he tells me while it’s exciting being in the new building as it paints a bigger picture. “The building creates research potential at FGCU because they have more facilities to promote this type of research, if you don’t have a foundation of background knowledge you can’t apply that to cause change.”

Many people call Florida home. Our water is part of the reason, but right now, our water quality is declining which could cause problems down the road.

“Everything grows on nitrogen and phosphorus in the cycles and those cycles need to continue going and not stop or it will affect the environment in different ways that we don’t know,” said Tubbs.

Students get more of a hands-on experience; it’s less of the traditional classroom approach, especially by using microscopes to take a closer look at organisms that live in water.

“It really allows for all encompassing water quality research,” said Kirby.

They’re able to focus on 5 major themes, climate change, restoration, ecosystem integrity, natural resources and even our own health.

“We know a good bit of information about them but we can always know more. There’s so much we don’t know more importantly is how these algae blooms affect wildlife, tourism, ourselves,” said Kirby.

Tubbs added, “well if there’s very high concentrations of nutrients it causes harmful algae blooms and if you don’t have microbial continuing cycling the nutrients will just stay there and pull and cause the blooms.”

Now as more and more people recognize the importance of integrating water and lifestyle in Southwest Florida.

“I think it will really help us become a front runner for this water quality research,” said Kirby.

For more information about FGCU’s “Water School”, click here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
