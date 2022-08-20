ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Folds of Honor fundraiser helps provide scholarships to military families

BARRINGTON, Illinois - An annual Barrington fundraiser is providing crucial educational assistance to military families. Every year, the Patriot Day Golf Outing provides thousands of dollars to Folds of Honor. Since 2007, the non-profit has given educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members. Lieutenant...
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
St. Sabina hosts back-to-school block party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last weekend of summer for Chicago Public Schools students.Saint Sabina Church hosted a block party to get kids ready. The church set up bouncy houses and games, and served food for 1,000 people.Kids were also treated to free haircuts and a book bag giveaway."I just think this is a great, great thing. It's peaceful. You know, the kids are having fun. What's better than that?" youth mentor Joseph Saunders said.Father Michael Pfleger said kids were doing what they're supposed to: laughing, playing, and having fun.Classes begin for CPS students on Monday.
Project sWISH provides Chicago Public Schools students with last-minute back-to-school supplies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty-eight days of summer flew by for Chicago Public Schools students who return to class Monday. Sunday a local foundation helped kids get in the back-to-school spirit. The event at Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center was the first time Project sWISH has put on an event this big to help parents and students. "I like that they did a raffle, and I won a big bag full of goodies," said Layla Radovcic. But the district is still facing some challenges, including a national bus driver shortage. Project sWish, a foundation that utilizes sports and entertainment to bring the...
Chicago Public Schools students return to school for 'recovery year'

CHICAGO - Falconer Elementary on Chicago's Northwest Side, was spruced up for the first day of school on Monday. In addition to the very important students, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and head of schools paid a visit to start off the school year while officials rang the ceremonial bells and welcomed children.
Field School students to start classes at renovated Key Elementary building

Students attending a private Christian school will start the year in a renovated building that used to be Francis Scott Elementary School until CPS shuttered it nearly a decade ago. Now the building will house pre-K through seventh grade students attending The Field School. “We’re so excited to be in...
Chicago police 'collaborating' with CPS to ensure safe school year

CHICAGO - Chicago police said they are working hand-in-hand with Chicago Public Schools to ensure a safe school year. CPD officials spoke Monday about the extra measures being taken in the schools and throughout the city. CPS is deploying Safe Passage workers who will stand along school routes in the...
Chicago Public Schools struggle to fill key jobs as classrooms reopen

CHICAGO - As schools nationwide grapple with a teacher shortage, Chicago Public Schools officials say they are set to at least maintain last year’s staffing levels when the district’s 300,000-plus students return Monday, but they’re falling short in hiring for newly created positions meant to help kids recover from the pandemic.
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois

Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
