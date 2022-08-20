Read full article on original website
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
See the list of Chicago monuments a city advisory panel recommends should be taken downJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Folds of Honor fundraiser helps provide scholarships to military families
BARRINGTON, Illinois - An annual Barrington fundraiser is providing crucial educational assistance to military families. Every year, the Patriot Day Golf Outing provides thousands of dollars to Folds of Honor. Since 2007, the non-profit has given educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members. Lieutenant...
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Obama Foundation donates $15,000 to Englewood's Mr. Dad's Father's Club
A Chicago nonprofit is getting a helping hand from the Obama Foundation. Joseph Williams launched Mr. Dad's Father's Club summer camp to give South Side youth a safe space for the summer.
St. Sabina hosts back-to-school block party
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last weekend of summer for Chicago Public Schools students.Saint Sabina Church hosted a block party to get kids ready. The church set up bouncy houses and games, and served food for 1,000 people.Kids were also treated to free haircuts and a book bag giveaway."I just think this is a great, great thing. It's peaceful. You know, the kids are having fun. What's better than that?" youth mentor Joseph Saunders said.Father Michael Pfleger said kids were doing what they're supposed to: laughing, playing, and having fun.Classes begin for CPS students on Monday.
Angel Tree Camp gives hope to children of incarcerated parents
Schuyler Shanen is with Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Program.
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park parade mass shooting haunts return to school for traumatized kids, parents
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - When the first shots were fired at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Dana Ruder Ring remembers barking orders like a drill sergeant, guiding her young children to safety. "I was screaming, ‘Eyes straight, eyes down, eyes straight,’" Ruder Ring said, not noticing that a...
Project sWISH provides Chicago Public Schools students with last-minute back-to-school supplies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty-eight days of summer flew by for Chicago Public Schools students who return to class Monday. Sunday a local foundation helped kids get in the back-to-school spirit. The event at Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center was the first time Project sWISH has put on an event this big to help parents and students. "I like that they did a raffle, and I won a big bag full of goodies," said Layla Radovcic. But the district is still facing some challenges, including a national bus driver shortage. Project sWish, a foundation that utilizes sports and entertainment to bring the...
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Public Schools students return to school for 'recovery year'
CHICAGO - Falconer Elementary on Chicago's Northwest Side, was spruced up for the first day of school on Monday. In addition to the very important students, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and head of schools paid a visit to start off the school year while officials rang the ceremonial bells and welcomed children.
austintalks.org
Field School students to start classes at renovated Key Elementary building
Students attending a private Christian school will start the year in a renovated building that used to be Francis Scott Elementary School until CPS shuttered it nearly a decade ago. Now the building will house pre-K through seventh grade students attending The Field School. “We’re so excited to be in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police 'collaborating' with CPS to ensure safe school year
CHICAGO - Chicago police said they are working hand-in-hand with Chicago Public Schools to ensure a safe school year. CPD officials spoke Monday about the extra measures being taken in the schools and throughout the city. CPS is deploying Safe Passage workers who will stand along school routes in the...
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County K-9 recruit begins rigorous training program to help locate people
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - There’s a new member of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Department, and he’s just 13-weeks-old. But within months, he should be helping save lives. Jake is a bloodhound that is being trained to perform one of the most important duties of a police agency - finding people.
Rose Garden Cafe Replacing Sweet Baby Ray’s in Elk Grove Village
Construction could begin around Fall 2023, possibly Spring 2024
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Public Schools struggle to fill key jobs as classrooms reopen
CHICAGO - As schools nationwide grapple with a teacher shortage, Chicago Public Schools officials say they are set to at least maintain last year’s staffing levels when the district’s 300,000-plus students return Monday, but they’re falling short in hiring for newly created positions meant to help kids recover from the pandemic.
wgnradio.com
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
Homer Glen village trustee Nicole La Ha Zwiercan wins Mrs. America crown
A Homer Glen village trustee is the new Mrs. America. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan won the crown Saturday night in Las Vegas, competing against 51 national contestants.
ABC7's Samantha Chatman serves as University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal
ABC7 Reporter Samantha Chatman is serving as the University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Wiener Circle throws viral boy a hot dog party
A viral moment at a baseball game comes to a happy ending for a young boy. It's a bit of a redemption story that all begins with a dropped hot dog.
Free haircuts focus of Bears’ Roquan Smith, South Loop barbershop Back-to-School event
The idea for the event came while Smith was in Warren Noel's barber chair.
