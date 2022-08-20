ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Robinson resigns, will not seek re-election in 2022

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

Members of the County Board were caught off guard, Tuesday, when Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson announced her resignation.

Robinson has been in her current position, which also includes deputy registrar duties, since being appointed in 2016. She was then elected to a full term in 2018. In May, she filed for re-election in 2022 and was the only person to file for the position.

Robinson’s resignation is effective, Sept. 16. She said she had accepted a position she “cannot resist to take.”

“This blows my mind, just so we’re on the right page,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “Personally, this is the last thing that I expected to read this morning. Secondly, I’m thrilled for you. Do not misunderstand that. Absolutely, number one, whoo, you’re giving me pains here this morning. I’m thrilled beyond belief for you, but this is a big shock. You’re going to be more than missed. There’s not a question about that.”

Her position is responsible for property tax administration, collection and distribution; she manages the county’s financial accounts and investments; is the county’s chief election official; she is Deputy Registrar over the county’s license bureau; handles property transfer administration and much more.

All of the commissioners echoed Jelinski’s remarks, stating they were happy for her, but were left in shock by the news. They also thanked her for the years of service and said she would be difficult to replace.

Robinson said it has been a blessing to work with the Board and other employees of the county, and an honor to serve the residents of Morrison County.

“We’ve worked together and, just looking at the past years, how much we’ve accomplished,” she said. “I’m very proud in the position that I hold and the position that we’ve worked together over these years and how much we’ve accomplished.”

She thanked her staff, department heads and fellow elected officials.

Commissioner Mike Wilson asked what would happen next, especially considering the fact Robinson is the only person to have filed for candidacy as auditor/treasurer in the November 2022 election. The filing deadline for anyone interested has long passed.

Robinson said the County Board will work with the County Attorney’s Office on what the county’s usual practice would be in this situation. The Board would then be required to appoint an individual to serve out the remainder of her term, which expires Dec. 31.

“Then, you will need to make a decision whether to keep the position elected or appointed moving forward,” Robinson said.

Board Chair Greg Blaine said he and Robinson were first elected to their positions at the same time. He said he has always appreciated Robinson for her “high level of professionalism” and was grateful for the opportunity to have worked with her.

“This will take me a little bit longer to get my arms around, so I’ll just leave it at that,” Blaine said.

“This will take all of us a lot more time to wrap our arms around it,” Jelinski added.

Blaine said the organization which hired Robinson had “scored really, really huge.” He said, despite being sad for the county, he wanted what was best for her as an individual.

He said the Board will get to work right away on filling the vacancy that will be created, Sept. 16.

“I’m just going to boldly say — yup, life goes on and we will move on and you know that,” Jelinski said. “But, that’s not going to make this moment any easier.”

“I’ll still be residing in Morrison County and Little Falls and my phone number will not change,” Robinson said. “It will always be on for you.”

#Election Local#The County Board
