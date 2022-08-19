ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire appoints election monitors for state primary

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's election officials are dispatching monitors in three communities for the upcoming state primary after problems were found in the vote counting in the previous elections. In a joint statement, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan announced that they had...
WINDHAM, NH
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Ag forum today; pharmacies sued; drought in parts of state

Candidates for the U.S. Senate and the Illinois governor’s office are separately taking part in a forum Wednesday near Lexington. The forum, hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable, takes place at Schuler Farms and will feature incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and Republican challenger Darren Bailey separately answering questions.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois secretary of state candidates look for votes at state fair

(The Center Square) – The two candidates vying to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White look to gain support heading into the November election. Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias beat several opponents in the Democratic primary.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
thecentersquare.com

Republicans mark two-year anniversary of Jacob Blake shooting, Kenosha riots

(The Center Square) – Republicans in Wisconsin are not letting the two-year anniversary of Jacob Blake’s shooting, and Gov. Tony Evers’ reaction to it, go unnoticed. It was on August 23, 2020, that a Kenosha police officer shot Blake in the back after Blake fought with officers, shrugged off a Taser, went to get into his ex-girlfriend's SUV, and finally reached for a knife.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Robin
Person
Donald Trump
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker, Bailey address energy, Chicago, jobs at forum

(The Center Square) – Two candidates for Illinois governor addressed the move to renewable energy and other issues Wednesday during a forum. The Illinois Farm Bureau invited Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey to a farm near Lexington. The two appeared at separate times. Both were asked about...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest

(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine nurses reject union decertification effort

(The Center Square) – Nurses at one of Maine's largest hospitals have voted to keep their union representation following a decertification push by non-union workers who objected to a previous mail balloting vote. The vote, held between Aug. 17-18, affirmed the Maine State Nurses Association as the union representative...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#The State Assembly
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built in the state

(The Center Square) – A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state

(The Center Square) – Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states, a new study shows. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners during that period.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

2020 Was the Deadliest Year for Illinois in the Last Decade

2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thecentersquare.com

New York gets $501M from federal government for small business programs

(The Center Square) – Small businesses in New York are in line to get some more relief. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the federal government approved the state to receive $501.5 million through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The federal funding program was reauthorized and expanded last year when Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act.
SMALL BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Inflation's toll on Pennsylvania agriculture: Making current problems worse

(The Center Square) – The effect of inflation on Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector has been to exacerbate already-existing problems, driving up costs and squeezing business owners. Since March, the monthly consumer price index in Pennsylvania has averaged 8.4%. Large amounts of federal spending, along with the Russian invasion of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy