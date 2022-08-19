Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire appoints election monitors for state primary
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's election officials are dispatching monitors in three communities for the upcoming state primary after problems were found in the vote counting in the previous elections. In a joint statement, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan announced that they had...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Ag forum today; pharmacies sued; drought in parts of state
Candidates for the U.S. Senate and the Illinois governor’s office are separately taking part in a forum Wednesday near Lexington. The forum, hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable, takes place at Schuler Farms and will feature incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and Republican challenger Darren Bailey separately answering questions.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois secretary of state candidates look for votes at state fair
(The Center Square) – The two candidates vying to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White look to gain support heading into the November election. Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias beat several opponents in the Democratic primary.
thecentersquare.com
Missouri's Gov. Parson stumps for tax cut while Democrats promise scrutiny
(The Center Square) – On the second day of his four-day tour of Missouri’s larger communities, Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s message on Wednesday in St. Louis was that his proposed tax cut is fair, focused and won’t jeopardize state programs. When asked about possibly reducing or...
thecentersquare.com
Republicans mark two-year anniversary of Jacob Blake shooting, Kenosha riots
(The Center Square) – Republicans in Wisconsin are not letting the two-year anniversary of Jacob Blake’s shooting, and Gov. Tony Evers’ reaction to it, go unnoticed. It was on August 23, 2020, that a Kenosha police officer shot Blake in the back after Blake fought with officers, shrugged off a Taser, went to get into his ex-girlfriend's SUV, and finally reached for a knife.
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Evers pitches $600 million tax cut, price cut plan ahead of November election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor says he wants to cut taxes in the state. After proposing more than $1 billion in new taxes and new spending in each of his two proposed state budgets, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed a $600 million tax cut and price cut plan.
thecentersquare.com
Californian disabled veterans weigh future elsewhere after silent defeat of property tax aid
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers quietly killed a bill this month that would have offered property tax exemptions for 100% disabled veterans, leaving some former service members to weigh whether or not they can afford to stay in the Golden State. Senate Bill 1357 would have offered property...
thecentersquare.com
Josh Stein raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in North Carolina
North Carolina Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $7.0 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Josh Stein has raised more than any other Democrat. Stein is Attorney General of North Carolina and is not running for re-election in 2022. Stein raised $4.3 million and...
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker, Bailey address energy, Chicago, jobs at forum
(The Center Square) – Two candidates for Illinois governor addressed the move to renewable energy and other issues Wednesday during a forum. The Illinois Farm Bureau invited Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey to a farm near Lexington. The two appeared at separate times. Both were asked about...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest
(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
thecentersquare.com
Maine nurses reject union decertification effort
(The Center Square) – Nurses at one of Maine's largest hospitals have voted to keep their union representation following a decertification push by non-union workers who objected to a previous mail balloting vote. The vote, held between Aug. 17-18, affirmed the Maine State Nurses Association as the union representative...
thecentersquare.com
Kentucky General Assembly's special session on flood relief to start Wednesday
(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday afternoon announced a special session of the General Assembly will start at noon Wednesday regarding the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky last month. In a video statement, the governor said the purpose of the session will be to establish...
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built in the state
(The Center Square) – A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think...
thecentersquare.com
Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state
(The Center Square) – Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states, a new study shows. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners during that period.
thecentersquare.com
Campaign to repeal Massachusetts law related to driver’s license applications submits signatures
Fair and Secure Massachusetts submitted signatures on August 18 for a veto referendum to repeal House Bill 4805 (H4805), a bill to prohibit registrars from inquiring about an applicant’s citizenship or immigration status when applying for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. On June 9, 2022, the Massachusetts...
thecentersquare.com
2020 Was the Deadliest Year for Illinois in the Last Decade
2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record.
thecentersquare.com
Indictments could be coming for North Carolina's Stein over campaign ad that ran afoul of 1931 law
(The Center Square) — A grand jury in Wake County on Monday signed off on a "presentment" for indictments against North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an allegedly false and derogatory campaign ad against his 2020 opponent. The Wake County grand jury asked prosecutors to...
thecentersquare.com
New York gets $501M from federal government for small business programs
(The Center Square) – Small businesses in New York are in line to get some more relief. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the federal government approved the state to receive $501.5 million through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The federal funding program was reauthorized and expanded last year when Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act.
thecentersquare.com
Inflation's toll on Pennsylvania agriculture: Making current problems worse
(The Center Square) – The effect of inflation on Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector has been to exacerbate already-existing problems, driving up costs and squeezing business owners. Since March, the monthly consumer price index in Pennsylvania has averaged 8.4%. Large amounts of federal spending, along with the Russian invasion of...
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
