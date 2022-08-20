Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
WZZM 13
Expectations remain high at Ferris State following national championship
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State Bulldogs are ready for the 2022 season to begin as the team gathered at Top Taggart Field on Saturday morning for team pictures and a scrimmage. The Bulldogs capped off a perfect 14-0 season last year to win the football program's first...
WZZM 13
Comstock Park welcomes students back to school while mourning loss of basketball coach
Tyler Edwards was the boys varsity basketball coach for one year. He died suddenly last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Vicksburg. The Pennfield High School soccer team will have a game with Vicksburg High School on August 22, 2022, 14:00:00. The Pennfield High School soccer team will have a game with Vicksburg High School on August 22, 2022, 15:30:00.
MLive.com
The don’t miss, absolutely must-see Grand Rapids football games in 2022
MLive is unveiling its annual list of must-see football games across its regions Monday, Aug. 21. Here’s the Grand Rapids list, but we have tried something new for 2022.
Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish
A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
Former WMU hockey player pleads down in rape case
A captain of the Western Michigan University hockey team has pleaded guilty to seduction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Kalamazoo can address the shortage of psychiatrists -- and make a name for itself in the process
KALAMAZOO, MI -- In 2006, Susan Brown lost a close friend to suicide. Another friend died the same way in 2011. The two incidents left her reeling. Both men were highly accomplished, with plenty of resources at their disposal. If even people in that position could succumb to mental illness, what did that say about the status of mental-health care?
Robert Kozminski Memorial Golf Classic honors legacy of fallen GRPD Officer 15 years later
WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of golf carts sat between the tee boxes on the first hole of Gracewil Country Club, full of law enforcement personnel and supporters. They're not on duty, instead, they're supporting one another and honoring the memory of one of their own - slain GRPD officer Robert 'Bobby' Kozminski.
townbroadcast.com
Kyle Pitcher leaving to direct Rockford orchestra
Pitcher returned to Wayland in the fall of 2021 to succeed Karen Nofsinger as orchestra instructor and director after teaching at the Goshen, Ind., school system. He graduated from Western Michigan University and was the bassist for a folk group at WMU. Wayland High School graduate Kyle Pitcher came back...
National teacher shortage affecting West Michigan school districts
“This year coming up is going to be tough on a lot of districts because they're not able to find the teachers that they need to fill all those classrooms," CMU's Paula Lancaster said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Fox17
Beloved Hudsonville bus driver passes away on 1st day of school
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Students and staff at Hudsonville Public Schools (HPS) are mourning the loss of one of their bus drivers. Randy Tibbe passed away after encountering a medical emergency Monday morning, school officials say. We’re told he was not driving when the incident occurred and that no students...
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
whtc.com
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
Comments / 0