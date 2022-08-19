Charming, low maintenance, 3 bedroom ranch home just on the outskirts of Cascade and so close to both Lake Ellen and The Kettle Moraine State Forest. This property offers many nice features such as vaulted ceilings with open concept, all bedrooms and full bath on the main level, spacious kitchen with abundant countertop space and a large rustic Northwoods themed rec room and family room. Bonus features include newer metal roof (home and garage), 2 car garage PLUS 2 additional storage sheds. All major appliances included. The backyard has plenty of room to entertain, garden, expand the garage or just enjoy. Call today to set up your private showing and find out if this is the one you’ve been waiting for.

CASCADE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO