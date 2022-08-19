Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
wearegreenbay.com
Artstreet kicks off this weekend at new location, now in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – From sand to sculptures, music and more Artstreet gets underway this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview from the new location, Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon with details on one of the premiere art festivals in the Midwest. Artstreet runs August 26 – 28 at Ashwaubomay Park,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
visitoshkosh.com
Pedal through Downtown Oshkosh with Oshkosh Pedal Trolley
Pedal. Drink. Repeat! That’s the slogan of the new pedal trolley for Oshkosh. These party bikes can go by many names: pedal tavern, brew bike™, bike bars, etc. But nevertheless, Oshkosh now has one! Learn about the new Oshkosh Pedal Trolley and what you can expect when you book a trip.
pleasantviewrealty.com
W6450 State Highway 28, Cascade, WI, USA
Charming, low maintenance, 3 bedroom ranch home just on the outskirts of Cascade and so close to both Lake Ellen and The Kettle Moraine State Forest. This property offers many nice features such as vaulted ceilings with open concept, all bedrooms and full bath on the main level, spacious kitchen with abundant countertop space and a large rustic Northwoods themed rec room and family room. Bonus features include newer metal roof (home and garage), 2 car garage PLUS 2 additional storage sheds. All major appliances included. The backyard has plenty of room to entertain, garden, expand the garage or just enjoy. Call today to set up your private showing and find out if this is the one you’ve been waiting for.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Copper River coming to downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — Copper River Bar & Grill, a new restaurant featuring “fresh, innovative” finds, is hosting its grand opening on Wednesday. Located at 111 N. Main Street in West Bend, the restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown with access to the Riverwalk. Capitalizing on an outdoor patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, owner and General Manager Tracey Serwatt believes Copper River will offer an atmosphere that is unmatched in Washington County.
pleasantviewrealty.com
102 Reed Street Plymouth WI
Stunning Plymouth Duplex Located on Plymouth’s Popular Reed Street! This home boasts the charm and character of yesteryear with a tremendous number of updates including a NEW ROOF TO BE INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!!!! The main unit has 2 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with ¾ bath and a walk-in closet, a large eat-in kitchen with island, and appliances included. There’s a formal living room, a den/office area, attached 1+ car garage, and an additional full bath. The upper unit has 1 bedroom, plus a bonus/office space, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances included, and a ¾ bath. The property has great off-street parking and a large, fenced in yard. Once an owner-occupied home and since has been lovingly cared for with great rental history and long-term tenants. Must see!
Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard
Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
wtaq.com
Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
waterfallrecord.com
Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin
I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History
While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay roads closing, Public Works Dept. cites why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days. Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 years behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
New playground opens in Fond du Lac
A new obstacle course playground opened at Pier Elementary School in Fond du Lac. The new playground features an obstacle course.
spectrumnews1.com
Philanthropist Mary Beth Nienhaus has made thousands of lives in Appleton better
APPLETON, Wis.— Hank Grishaber wanted to send a message. Fortunately for him, he had a means to do so. So outside of Hank & Karen’s bar on the city’s southeast side, he changed the letters on his marquee and said what he wanted to say: MARY BETH N. THANKS FOR ALL YOU DO.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
94.3 Jack FM
Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
