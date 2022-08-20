ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

India and Pakistan: Tales of partition trauma bringing families closer

Sameera Chauhan was 10 years old when she discovered that there were two Punjabs - one in India and the other in Pakistan. She was told that her grandmother grew up in the part of Punjab that went to Pakistan after the partition in 1947 - like millions of others, she fled to escape the violence that flared up after the event.
SOCIETY
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
BBC

Moment superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy

Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea. The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy. The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Russia#Yemen
BBC

Africa Live: Gunmen abduct Catholic nuns on Nigerian highway

Kenya election: Odinga submits truckload of evidence. Kenyan politician Raila Odinga ferried cartons of paperwork in a truck as he filed a legal case challenging the results of the presidential election. A local newspaper has tweeted a picture of the truck arriving at the court building:. Social embed from twitter.
AFRICA
BBC

Ukraine war: Drone attack targets Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea

Russian forces in Crimea have been targeted by a fresh drone strike. The Russian-appointed regional leader said a Ukrainian drone targeting Russia's Black Sea fleet in the city of Sevastopol was shot down on Saturday. It follows a string of attacks on Russian forces and installations in the annexed peninsula...
MILITARY
BBC

Darya Dugina: Speculation rife as Russians ponder journalist's killing

Muscovites on Monday morning awoke to a smoky haze that had enveloped the city - nearby wildfires were to blame, said the authorities. The other topic of conversation was equally murky - who killed the ultranationalist Darya Dugina, and was she the intended target?. The 29-year-old journalist was killed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

377A: Gay marriage looms as new frontline in Singapore battle for LGBT rights

On Sunday night, groups of gay Singaporeans and their friends gathered across the island to watch history unfold on national TV. On screen, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong declared that the country would repeal the controversial 377A law - effectively legalising homosexuality. Many cheered, and some waved rainbow flags. But...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
BBC

More drone attacks against Russia in Crimea - reports

We're now closing our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Thanks for joining us. Your writers today have been Catherine Evans, Nadeem Shad and Adam Durbin, and the page has been edited by Alex Therrien. What happened today?. We'll soon be bringing today's live coverage of the Ukraine war...
MILITARY
BBC

Energy crisis: UK expands gas emergency exercise ahead of winter

An emergency planning exercise has been doubled in size, as the National Grid gears up for possible gas shortages. Potential scenarios - including rationing electricity - will be wargamed over four days, rather than the usual two, as energy concerns grow. The government insists there is no risk to UK...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia appeals for new recruits for war effort

The town of Volosovo, near St Petersburg, is booming. Not the economy - it's the loudspeakers. Like many towns in Russia, Volosovo has them installed on tall poles that line the main street. Traditionally they are used for playing patriotic music during national holidays. Now, though, they have a different purpose.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: Billowing smoke after strike in Sevastopol

More drone attacks against Russian targets have been reported in Crimea. The unconfirmed reports follow a string of attacks against Russian military sites and equipment in the annexed peninsula over the past week. Video appears to show smoke rising from the area in Sevastopol where Russia's Black Sea fleet is...
MILITARY
BBC

As it happened: Journalist's killing a vile, cruel crime - Putin

We're now pausing our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Thanks for joining us. The page was written by Jack Burgess, Matt Murphy, Marita Moloney, Laurence Peter and Malu Cursino. It was edited by Chris Giles, Alexandra Fouché, and Jasmine-Taylor-Coleman. You can follow our story here for further...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wargaming a North Korean attack

South Korea and the US are holding their largest joint military exercises on the Korean Peninsula in years to practise fighting a war against an increasingly hostile North Korea. The BBC was given rare access to the countries' joint control centre. But what is the purpose of these war games and could they backfire?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy