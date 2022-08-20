ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
MOBILE, AL
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pascagoula, MS
Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge won’t hold alleged victim of Prichard police officer in contempt

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a terse, one-line order, a judge has denied a request by a former Prichard police officer to hold his alleged domestic violence victim in contempt. Mobile County District Judge Georg Zoghby, who heard two days of testimony, issued the ruling last week. He did not provide explanation.
PRICHARD, AL
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case

On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis Monday. “Former chief Gary Ponthieux did a great job setting the foundation for the department. The city of Bay St. Louis is a unique place,” Schwartz said. “It’s a multi-generational, multi-cultural, vacation destination city. It’s unique.”
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WTOK-TV

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man faces molestation, felony eluding charges after police chase

A man wanted in Biloxi on molestation charges now also faces felony eluding charges after leading law enforcement on a chase through the county Thursday. John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi was charged with one count of molestation. He is being held without bond on that charge. He also faces a felony eluding charge from Harrison County. He has a bond of $100,000 on that charge, set by Judge Albert Fountain.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of Randon Lee speaks out following murder arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’re hearing from the family of 18-year-old Randon Lee for the first time, since an arrest was made in his death. Reuben Gulley turned himself in Thursday. He’s now charged with murder. The family is thankful but still wants more answers. Randon Lee’s grandfather Ronnie...
PRICHARD, AL
WLOX

3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony

We are going to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. If we see excessive rainfall over our already saturated areas, we could see some localized flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path. This weekend will be a mixed bag with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. We will see rain-free hours and some peeks of sunshine here and there. It will be humid, but temps should hover in the 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain.
PICAYUNE, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Pascagoula police investigation shooting which left two wounded

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Pascagoula police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex which sent two wounded men to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road around 7 p.m. Thursday. Arriving at the scene,...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL

