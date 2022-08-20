Read full article on original website
Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police
Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court.
utv44.com
Family of Bay Minette man killed in officer involved shooting speak out
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A family is mourning the loss of Otis French Jr. who died in a police shooting in Bay Minette. It all started Saturday morning with a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville community. Police say an officer shot and killed French after...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge won’t hold alleged victim of Prichard police officer in contempt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a terse, one-line order, a judge has denied a request by a former Prichard police officer to hold his alleged domestic violence victim in contempt. Mobile County District Judge Georg Zoghby, who heard two days of testimony, issued the ruling last week. He did not provide explanation.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case
On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
Bay Minette police officer involved in deadly shooting Saturday morning
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): According to the release, an officer within the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower St. at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning when the officer asked Otis French Jr., the driver of the car, to “exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue […]
WLOX
Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis Monday. “Former chief Gary Ponthieux did a great job setting the foundation for the department. The city of Bay St. Louis is a unique place,” Schwartz said. “It’s a multi-generational, multi-cultural, vacation destination city. It’s unique.”
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
WLOX
Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man faces molestation, felony eluding charges after police chase
A man wanted in Biloxi on molestation charges now also faces felony eluding charges after leading law enforcement on a chase through the county Thursday. John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi was charged with one count of molestation. He is being held without bond on that charge. He also faces a felony eluding charge from Harrison County. He has a bond of $100,000 on that charge, set by Judge Albert Fountain.
‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
Fairhope Police: don’t buy gift cards to get relative out of jail
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police say no one should buy gift cards to get someone out of jail. According to a Facebook Post from Fairhope PD Sunday, the department has been getting several calls about an apparent scam. The post says a caller will claim a relative needs help to get out of the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of Randon Lee speaks out following murder arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’re hearing from the family of 18-year-old Randon Lee for the first time, since an arrest was made in his death. Reuben Gulley turned himself in Thursday. He’s now charged with murder. The family is thankful but still wants more answers. Randon Lee’s grandfather Ronnie...
BCSO SWAT ends Robertsdale 4 day standoff with arrest
It took the Baldwin County Sheriff's SWAT team hours of negotiations and a battering ram to get a Robertsdale man in custody that had barricaded himself inside a home with a gun and two young children.
WLOX
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
We are going to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. If we see excessive rainfall over our already saturated areas, we could see some localized flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path. This weekend will be a mixed bag with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. We will see rain-free hours and some peeks of sunshine here and there. It will be humid, but temps should hover in the 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Pascagoula police investigation shooting which left two wounded
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Pascagoula police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex which sent two wounded men to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road around 7 p.m. Thursday. Arriving at the scene,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for trying to steal cocaine that washed ashore on the Biloxi Beach
The Biloxi Police Department arrested a man on Monday for trying to steal bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. 37-year-old Joey Lee Ware has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after being found in possession of a brick and a half of cocaine. He received a $150,000 bail.
