Accidents

foxla.com

Smoke Odor Advisory issued for Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - An advisory was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley due to lingering smoke odor from an extinguished fire in downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The smoke mixed with current weather conditions prompted the alert, and it is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Police#Traffic Accident
newsantaana.com

Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California

A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxla.com

These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers

LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters

This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
foxla.com

In Depth: Student Loan Crisis

Alan Collinge, the founder of Student Loan Justice, joins Hal to talk about the growing problem of student loans in the U.S. Then, Lisa Ansell with the USC Casden Institute alks to Hal about the impact of student loans on California students. Finally, hear from Dr. Liz Maines, a psychotherapist who finds herself crippled by student loan debt.
CALIFORNIA STATE

