foxla.com
Smoke Odor Advisory issued for Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES - An advisory was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley due to lingering smoke odor from an extinguished fire in downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The smoke mixed with current weather conditions prompted the alert, and it is...
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
newsantaana.com
Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California
A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
foxla.com
Gov. Newsom vetoes bill allowing safe injection sites in California, including Los Angeles
SACRAMENTO - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would have authorized some safe injection sites across California, bringing with it "a world of unintended consequences" by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. "The...
foxla.com
These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers
LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
dailybruin.com
Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters
This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
foxla.com
In Depth: Student Loan Crisis
Alan Collinge, the founder of Student Loan Justice, joins Hal to talk about the growing problem of student loans in the U.S. Then, Lisa Ansell with the USC Casden Institute alks to Hal about the impact of student loans on California students. Finally, hear from Dr. Liz Maines, a psychotherapist who finds herself crippled by student loan debt.
