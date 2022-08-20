Read full article on original website
BBC
Africa Live: Gunmen abduct Catholic nuns on Nigerian highway
Kenya election: Odinga submits truckload of evidence. Kenyan politician Raila Odinga ferried cartons of paperwork in a truck as he filed a legal case challenging the results of the presidential election. A local newspaper has tweeted a picture of the truck arriving at the court building:. Social embed from twitter.
BBC
Darya Dugina: Speculation rife as Russians ponder journalist's killing
Muscovites on Monday morning awoke to a smoky haze that had enveloped the city - nearby wildfires were to blame, said the authorities. The other topic of conversation was equally murky - who killed the ultranationalist Darya Dugina, and was she the intended target?. The 29-year-old journalist was killed in...
BBC
'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes
A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
BBC
Ukraine war: Drone attack targets Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea
Russian forces in Crimea have been targeted by a fresh drone strike. The Russian-appointed regional leader said a Ukrainian drone targeting Russia's Black Sea fleet in the city of Sevastopol was shot down on Saturday. It follows a string of attacks on Russian forces and installations in the annexed peninsula...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina killing and mass events banned in Kyiv
Russia has accused Ukraine of being responsible for killing the daughter of a prominent ultra-nationalist in a car bomb explosion on Saturday night. Darya Dugina, a 29-year-old journalist, died while driving near Moscow. Russian media reported that her father, the radical philosopher Alexander Dugin, an ally of Vladimir Putin, was...
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Hundreds of Taiwanese trafficked to Cambodia and held captive by telecom scam gangs
Hundreds of Taiwanese are among unknown numbers of victims being held captive and forced to work in telecom scam networks by human trafficking operations in south-east Asia, authorities have said. Police forces in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Vietnam have launched major operations to rescue their citizens and shut...
BBC
More drone attacks against Russia in Crimea - reports
We're now closing our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Thanks for joining us. Your writers today have been Catherine Evans, Nadeem Shad and Adam Durbin, and the page has been edited by Alex Therrien. What happened today?. We'll soon be bringing today's live coverage of the Ukraine war...
BBC
As it happened: Journalist's killing a vile, cruel crime - Putin
We're now pausing our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Thanks for joining us. The page was written by Jack Burgess, Matt Murphy, Marita Moloney, Laurence Peter and Malu Cursino. It was edited by Chris Giles, Alexandra Fouché, and Jasmine-Taylor-Coleman. You can follow our story here for further...
BBC
India and Pakistan: Tales of partition trauma bringing families closer
Sameera Chauhan was 10 years old when she discovered that there were two Punjabs - one in India and the other in Pakistan. She was told that her grandmother grew up in the part of Punjab that went to Pakistan after the partition in 1947 - like millions of others, she fled to escape the violence that flared up after the event.
BBC
Jagtar Singh Johal case: UK spy agencies accused of tip-off that led to torture
UK intelligence agencies are accused of tipping off Indian authorities about a British national before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police. Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, was in India in 2017 when his family say he was forced into an unmarked car. He says he was then tortured...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia appeals for new recruits for war effort
The town of Volosovo, near St Petersburg, is booming. Not the economy - it's the loudspeakers. Like many towns in Russia, Volosovo has them installed on tall poles that line the main street. Traditionally they are used for playing patriotic music during national holidays. Now, though, they have a different purpose.
BBC
Energy crisis: UK expands gas emergency exercise ahead of winter
An emergency planning exercise has been doubled in size, as the National Grid gears up for possible gas shortages. Potential scenarios - including rationing electricity - will be wargamed over four days, rather than the usual two, as energy concerns grow. The government insists there is no risk to UK...
BBC
Wargaming a North Korean attack
South Korea and the US are holding their largest joint military exercises on the Korean Peninsula in years to practise fighting a war against an increasingly hostile North Korea. The BBC was given rare access to the countries' joint control centre. But what is the purpose of these war games and could they backfire?
