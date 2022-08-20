08.20.2022 | 2:08 PM | LAKE ARROWHEAD – A man is in critical condition after he was reportedly ran over by his own pickup truck in Lake Arrowhead. Just after 2 PM first responders were dispatched to reports of a traffic collision with possible extrication. Upon arriving on scene, first responders found a single vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole with little to zero damage indicating that the vehicle was traveling a slow rate of speed. The man was found about 30 ft away behind the truck with multiple trauma injuries. Firefighters, upon trauma assessment immediately requested an airship. Fire fighters quickly packaged the victim and loaded him into the ambulance and transported him to the helipad at mountains community hospital. A air rescue helicopter landed at the hospital and first responders quickly loaded the victim into the helicopter where he was flown to the nearest trauma center. The current condition of the patient is unknown, and the incident is under investigation as they are also still trying to determine how the man was ran over by his own truck No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO