Raidergirl
3d ago
It's so sad. I live up here but I'm at my limit. But knowing that they are too, if anything happens, I know where to go. Please save these beautiful animals. I volunteered at an animal shelter and had to witness the worst. I hate thinking about it. I wish the shelter the best. Good luck.❤🥰
Fontana Herald News
Man riding an electric bicycle dies after collision in Fontana on Aug. 21
A man riding an electric bicycle died after a collision in Fontana on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident happened at about 7:52 p.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and the Pacific Electric Trail (PET), where officers found the man down in the No. 2 lane next to his bicycle.
Ducks with severed bills found starving to death in Orange County park
Animal rescue officials euthanized two ducks found in Fountain Valley park with their bills severed at a Fountain Valley park. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify who was responsible.
foxla.com
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
foxla.com
Bicyclist killed in Pomona crash
POMONA, Calif. - A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona Sunday. The crash took place at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, around 5 p.m., the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. All...
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
paininthepass.info
Small Vegetation Fire On Hwy 138, Then A House Fire In Crestline Saturday Night
CRESTLINE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small vegetation fire was quickly extinguished on Highway 138. Later in the night a house fire started a small brush fire in the town of Crestline Saturday night. The first blaze was reported at about 6:08pm on Highway 138 near Burnt Mill...
foxla.com
Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
z1077fm.com
I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022
If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
Dog goes blind after accidentally swallowing oxycodone while on walk at Santa Monica park
Lori Burns' dog is lucky to be alive. Her dog is now blind after he went on a walk at a Santa Monica park and accidentally swallowed oxycodone.
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire developer wants statehood for San Bernardino County
Jeff Burum, an Inland Empire commercial and residential developer for more than three decades, wants San Bernardino County to secede from California. Some people, starting with the county board of supervisors, believe that’s an idea worth considering. Longtime Inland Empire developer Jeff Burum is convinced that San Bernardino County...
onscene.tv
Fiery Crash On I-215 Freeway | San Bernardino
08.21.2022 | 2:16 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at about 2:16 AM, CHP, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a reported traffic collision on the NB 259, just North of 215. CHP arrived at the scene and located a car on fire as a result of a two-car collision. A total of 4 victims were transported to local hospitals. 2 victims had immediate injuries and 2 victims with minor injuries. At least one child was transported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
foxla.com
Two suspect in custody after wild police chase across Los Angeles County
NORWALK, Calif. - Two suspects are in custody after a wild police chase across Los Angeles County that began in the Lakewood area. Reports of the chase came in just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, with authorities pursuing the driver on the southbound 91 Freeway in Lakewood. The driver continued on and off freeways, eventually making their way into Norwalk and eventually to the northbound 110 Freeway in Manchester.
Riverside County deputies arrest man who tried to set grocery store employee on fire
Deputies learned the suspect was trying to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying and “doused the employee with lighter fluid, retrieved a lighter, and attempted to set the victim on fire.”
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY MAN DIES AFTER VEHICLE ROLLOVER FRIDAY NIGHT
A 45-year-old Yucca Valley man died after being involved in a single vehicle accident late Friday night, August 20th according to the California Highway Patrol. It was nearly midnight when a 2004 Chevy Silverado was southbound on Avalon Avenue near Sunway Drive, and the CHP reports that for unknown reasons the vehicle swerved across both lanes and onto the shoulder where it traveled into the open desert and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities express concern as tiny insect that destroys citrus leaves is detected in Fontana
A tiny insect no bigger than a grain of rice may go unnoticed on citrus trees, but it could have devastating consequences for California citrus if not stopped, and now it has been detected in new areas of Fontana. The Asian citrus psyllid feeds on citrus leaves and stems, and...
onscene.tv
Man Air Lifted After Being Ran Over By His Own Truck | Lake Arrowhead
08.20.2022 | 2:08 PM | LAKE ARROWHEAD – A man is in critical condition after he was reportedly ran over by his own pickup truck in Lake Arrowhead. Just after 2 PM first responders were dispatched to reports of a traffic collision with possible extrication. Upon arriving on scene, first responders found a single vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole with little to zero damage indicating that the vehicle was traveling a slow rate of speed. The man was found about 30 ft away behind the truck with multiple trauma injuries. Firefighters, upon trauma assessment immediately requested an airship. Fire fighters quickly packaged the victim and loaded him into the ambulance and transported him to the helipad at mountains community hospital. A air rescue helicopter landed at the hospital and first responders quickly loaded the victim into the helicopter where he was flown to the nearest trauma center. The current condition of the patient is unknown, and the incident is under investigation as they are also still trying to determine how the man was ran over by his own truck No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For Dogs
Looking for something your pup will love? In-N-Out has a paw-some menu just for the canine crowd. This Is How You Get A Pet-Friendly In-N-Out Burger / image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Like humans, dogs love burgers. However, they shouldn't be eating all the extra toppings that come with them.
Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle
A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona today.
63-Year-Old Man Died And A Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday morning in San Clemente. According to Sgt. Todd Hylton, the 63-year-old man suffered a medical emergency which caused the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle then hit a tree [..]
foxla.com
Vendor whose stand was destroyed with ax returns to work
LOS ANGELES - A Woodland Hills street vendor whose stand was destroyed by an ax-wielding man last week returned to work Sunday to a community eager to support him. A now-viral video made rounds last week of a man destroying the vendor's stand on the street corner. Neighbors at the time that the man, who has not been identified, is a bully and a nuisance.
