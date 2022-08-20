Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
BTES named a TVA EnergyRight Top Performer
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 when it comes to helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs. EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and...
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: The push for self-sufficiency is needed
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting throughout these last few weeks of August. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, down 9 cents from last Friday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.48, down 14 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.85.
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
