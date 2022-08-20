Jennifer Garner Declines Invite To Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Extravaganza With New Bride J. Lo

Snorlax / MEGA; MEGA

Jennifer Garner scored an invite to ex-husband Ben Affleck 's three-day wedding extravaganza with Jennifer Lopez , Radar has learned , but she declined.

The Yes Day actress opted not to attend the event in Georgia because she has work obligations in Texas, an insider claimed, but she's been "totally supportive" of their kids being there.

"There is nothing more important to her than her kids' happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J. Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for," said the insider, according to HollywoodLife .

Garner and Affleck — who were married from 2005 to 2018 — share three children, Violet , Seraphina , and Samuel , while J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony .

Despite their split, Affleck and Garner have continued to be cordial co-parents and even reunited for a fun-filled family pool day not long after he returned from his Parisian honeymoon with J. Lo.

A second source told the outlet that Garner even gave the newlyweds her blessing, adding, "Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event."

RadarOnline.com can confirm the wedding extravaganza at his Riceboro estate has been months in the making, however, it didn't start off without a hitch.

On Friday, news broke that Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt , was rushed to the Liberty County Medical Center following a nasty fall that left her with a bloody leg.

Fortunately, RadarOnline.com discovered that Boldt's injury is " not serious ." The Argo actor apparently found her hurt after falling off a dock on his property.

Boldt has since been released in time for the A-list couple's rehearsal dinner.

Saturday will be the main event and the festivities will conclude with a family BBQ on Sunday.

This will be wedding #2 for Bennifer after they tied the knot in Sin City on July 16 following their romantic reconciliation.

"We flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," she gushed in a newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."