FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School donates computers to new youth center, veterans center
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted to donate 15 laptops to two organizations in Hawkins County: the Brighter Horizons Youth Center and the Veterans Center. The BOE decided to declare the 15 Dell Latitude 3460 laptop computers as surplus property at its Aug. 9 meeting.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Four West Ridge students first Sullivan work-based learning students at Eastman
BLOUNTVILLE — Four West Ridge High School students are the first Sullivan County Schools students to participate in a work-based learning (WBL) program at Eastman Chemical Co. They are getting what school system officials called a jump-start on potential vocational careers.
Kingsport Times-News
Event to promote education and participation among local voters
The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee will hold a community outreach event on Wednesday at Watauga Brewing Company, 142 W Market St., Johnson City. The get-together will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge students talk about work-based learning at Eastman
These four West Ridge High School seniors, all 17, are the first cohort of students in the work-based learning program with Eastman Chemical Co. The school is in Blountville, while Eastman is based in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Skies worldwide are limit for Northeast aviation tech graduates
BLOUNTVILLE — Eighteen months ago, 24 students enrolled in Northeast State Community College’s first class for the Aviation Technology program. Today, the 22 who stuck with the program and have graduated, many getting and others still seeking federal certifications for which the program prepared them, are in a job market where six-figure pay is not out of the question.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police named best of the best in statewide competition
The Kingsport Police Department took top honors on Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department-wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
Kingsport Times-News
BTES named a TVA EnergyRight Top Performer
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 when it comes to helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs. EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and...
Kingsport Times-News
Calling ETSU Choirs alumni
East Tennessee State University has issued a call to alumni of the ETSU Choirs to gather for a special reunion concert. The event, which will help kick off Homecoming week at ETSU, happens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: The push for self-sufficiency is needed
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting throughout these last few weeks of August. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, down 9 cents from last Friday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.48, down 14 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.85.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU honors professors, celebrates new academic year
Working “tirelessly to make a difference for people.” A “beacon of hope to many youngsters.” “Exemplary … reaching the highest levels in all her service contributions.”. Those were some of the phrases used to describe three East Tennessee State University professors honored during a...
Johnson City Press
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association given foam truck
ROGERSVILLE — A fire department in Maryland has donated a used truck to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. The College Park Volunteer Fire Department voted to give its 1992 Spartan Gladiator/Darley Pumper foam truck to the HCVFA.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU houses students in local hotels
With classes starting on Monday, East Tennessee State University is having to make accommodations for some students in local hotels due to a shortage of on-campus housing space. Joe Sherlin, the Junior Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment, said that although the university has returned its residence halls to...
Kingsport Times-News
Panel discussion on contemporary Cherokee life will be part of Cherokee Heritage Day
ELIZABETHTON — The Cherokee Heritage Day, which will take place on Saturday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, will include a panel discussion entitled “Contemporary Cherokee Life”. The panel will feature Tyra Maney, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who serves as the...
Kingsport Times-News
Property tax hike helping retain, recruit Kingsport city employees
KINGSPORT — A 12-cent property tax increase passed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is helping the city recruit and retain employees. Just a few months ago, the city had a historic number of job openings at 65.
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Planning underway for Elizabethton's Downtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTON — It may still be summertime, but preparation for the annual Downtown Christmas Parade is already well underway in Elizabethton. Main Street Elizabethton has announced details of the always anticipated event, including the date and theme. The parade takes place this year on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Unaka students gain 3rd and 6th place finishes in national SkillsUSA competition
ELIZABETHTON — After winning gold medals in SkillsUSA competition at the state level this year, Unaka High School students Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan enjoyed another successful week at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta. McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal. Jarnigan reached the medal...
Kingsport Times-News
Mountain Empire to hold children's choir auditions, registration
Young singers from across the region are invited to audition for the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy as it celebrates its 35th anniversary season. Auditions for membership in the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held Monday, Aug. 22 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Aug. 22-28)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
