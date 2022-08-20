ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Education
Kingsport, TN
Government
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Skies worldwide are limit for Northeast aviation tech graduates

BLOUNTVILLE — Eighteen months ago, 24 students enrolled in Northeast State Community College’s first class for the Aviation Technology program. Today, the 22 who stuck with the program and have graduated, many getting and others still seeking federal certifications for which the program prepared them, are in a job market where six-figure pay is not out of the question.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police named best of the best in statewide competition

The Kingsport Police Department took top honors on Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department-wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

BTES named a TVA EnergyRight Top Performer

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 when it comes to helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs. EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Calling ETSU Choirs alumni

East Tennessee State University has issued a call to alumni of the ETSU Choirs to gather for a special reunion concert. The event, which will help kick off Homecoming week at ETSU, happens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Security Camera#Board Of Education#Highschool#Kingsport Boe#Clinchfield St
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: The push for self-sufficiency is needed

Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting throughout these last few weeks of August. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, down 9 cents from last Friday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.48, down 14 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.85. 
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU honors professors, celebrates new academic year

Working “tirelessly to make a difference for people.” A “beacon of hope to many youngsters.” “Exemplary … reaching the highest levels in all her service contributions.”. Those were some of the phrases used to describe three East Tennessee State University professors honored during a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU houses students in local hotels

With classes starting on Monday, East Tennessee State University is having to make accommodations for some students in local hotels due to a shortage of on-campus housing space. Joe Sherlin, the Junior Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment, said that although the university has returned its residence halls to...
HOUSING
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Planning underway for Elizabethton's Downtown Christmas Parade

ELIZABETHTON — It may still be summertime, but preparation for the annual Downtown Christmas Parade is already well underway in Elizabethton. Main Street Elizabethton has announced details of the always anticipated event, including the date and theme. The parade takes place this year on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unaka students gain 3rd and 6th place finishes in national SkillsUSA competition

ELIZABETHTON — After winning gold medals in SkillsUSA competition at the state level this year, Unaka High School students Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan enjoyed another successful week at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta. McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal. Jarnigan reached the medal...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mountain Empire to hold children's choir auditions, registration

Young singers from across the region are invited to audition for the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy as it celebrates its 35th anniversary season. Auditions for membership in the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held Monday, Aug. 22 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy