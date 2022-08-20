ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock ISD board censure vote fails

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Members of the Round Rock ISD school board aired out bad feelings against each other Thursday. The discussion, which lasted until early Friday morning, was on Trustee Amy Weir's motions to censure fellow members Mary Bone and Danielle Weston. "This is obviously just political theater," said...
ROUND ROCK, TX
First day of classes for University of Texas at Austin students

AUSTIN, Texas - Most of the younger kids are now back in classes, and today it's official the end of summer for students at the University of Texas at Austin. An estimated 7,000 students from all over the world moved in over the weekend. "It's a signal that school is...
AUSTIN, TX
Guadalupe County to consider relocating pair of departments to GRMC facility

(Seguin) — There may just be a new option when it comes to saving time and possibly money during the construction of the new Guadalupe County Development Center. Guadalupe County Commissioners have begun discussing the possible relocation of the road and bridge plus environmental health departments to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Outpatient Center during the construction of the new facility at the road and bridge’s current location on North Guadalupe Street.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Texas schools required to display 'In God We Trust' signage

AUSTIN, Texas - A controversial Texas law brings into question the line between church and state. Senate Bill 797 requires Texas schools to display "In God We Trust" signage in a conspicuous place if donated. Katie Naranjo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of...
TEXAS STATE
Two Austin-area teachers selected as finalists for 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin-area teachers have been selected among the six finalists for the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year. Shelley Jeoffroy, Otis Brown Elementary, Irving ISD. Kari Johnston, Perez Elementary School, Austin ISD. Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Chris McLeod, Brazoswood High School, Brazosport ISD. Andrea...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin City Council members approve 40 percent pay raise

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council members have approved a roughly 40% pay raise for themselves bringing their annual salaries into six figures. As part of the city's budget for the next fiscal year, they also boosted the minimum wage for city employees from $15 to $20 an hour. City...
AUSTIN, TX
Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Hays High School Aug 27

KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is hosting a citywide cleanup August 27 to collect residential waste. Participants will be allowed to bring residential waste from 7-11 a.m. to Jack C. Hays High School in Kyle. Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an...
KYLE, TX
Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility. According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and...
TAYLOR, TX

