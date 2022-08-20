Russell Wilson and Ciara are the perfect definition of a superstar couple! With Russell, 33, being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and Ciara, 36, being one of the biggest R&B stars of the past 20 years, they’re both two of the biggest names in their respective industries. The pair are clearly super supportive of each other’s careers, and they seem so in love with each other. On top of that, they seem like they have an amazing family life. Find out everything you need to know about Russell and Ciara’s relationship, plus his prior marriage to Ashton Meem.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO