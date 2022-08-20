Read full article on original website
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Not Happy' News
Tom Brady is heading into Year 3 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (assuming he comes back from his extended absence, that is). Things have worked out pretty well for Brady in Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl in his first season and led the Bucs to the Divisional Round in Year 2.
‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night
Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Longtime Private Girlfriend
Michael Strahan has been in the public eye quite a bit since his retirement from the National Football League. The former New York Giants star has become a television personality and a business mogul, making big move after big move in his retirement from football. While Strahan is a very...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'
For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Patrick Mahomes had a blast with his daughter at the Kansas City Chief's recent event for players and their families. On Sunday, wife Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the special event. One of the cute photos shows Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he holds his 17-month-old baby girl.
Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara: Everything To Know About Their Marriage, Plus His First Spouse
Russell Wilson and Ciara are the perfect definition of a superstar couple! With Russell, 33, being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and Ciara, 36, being one of the biggest R&B stars of the past 20 years, they’re both two of the biggest names in their respective industries. The pair are clearly super supportive of each other’s careers, and they seem so in love with each other. On top of that, they seem like they have an amazing family life. Find out everything you need to know about Russell and Ciara’s relationship, plus his prior marriage to Ashton Meem.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos
Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return
Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season. Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers...
Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek's Dog Has An Instagram & The Florida Couple Is Family Goals
Celebrity dog Instagram accounts have been all the rage and people can't get enough of how these famous pups live. Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took part in the trend and created a page for their French Bulldog, Ralphie. The animal's page has garnered 57.5K followers, and it's...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos
Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Joe Rogan Declares Leon Edwards’ Head-kick KO Of Kamaru Usman At UFC 278 ‘The Greatest’ In History
Joe Rogan raved about Leon Edwards’ head-kick KO win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. The UFC commentator admitted he and the commentary crew had already written off “Rocky” when the KO took place. Everybody was expecting the Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch at UFC 278...
Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Las Vegas Raiders Trade Quarterback Ahead of 2022 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders made a significant trade a little over two weeks before the 2022 NFL season begins. It was announced on Monday that the Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. In exchange for Mullens, the Vikings traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The trade is pending Mullens passing a physical.
