Edmond Police Respond To Motorcycle Wreck Near Covell And Kelly
The Edmond Police Department is responding to a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. The wreck involved a motorcycle and another vehicle near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to EPD, the motorcycle went south, while the other vehicle was going north on Kelly. The vehicle was crossing the southbound...
2 Dead After Crashing Into Tree In Pottawatomie County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Pottawatomie County on Monday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10:56 p.m. near south Highway Drive and OK-270. According to troopers, an 81-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, both from Harrah, Oklahoma, were...
At Least 1 Injured Following Rollover Crash At SW OKC Car Wash
At least one person was injured Thursday morning in a rollover crash at a southwest Oklahoma City car wash. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. This is a developing story.
Two killed in Grady County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed two lives in Grady County.
Hazmat Team On Scene Of Crash Near NW 63rd And Rockwell
The Oklahoma City fire and police departments responded to a crash near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. At least one person was arrested by OCPD with a DUI complaint. All lanes of North Rockwell Avenue from Northwest 61st Terrace to Northwest 63rd Street are closed. The wreck involves...
OCPD Investigates Timeline Of Events That Led Up To Deadly Deputy Shooting, Suspect Arrest
A call for eviction help on Monday led to the shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. His partner was also shot trying to rescue Swartz. Oklahoma City police continue to investigate the timeline of events that took place that tragic day. Oklahoma City Police Department chief Wade Gourley...
State Highway 74 Reopened South Of Maysville
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Oklahoma State Highway 74 have been reopened after an accident blocked off the lanes. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an accident on State Highway 74 near County Road 1570 1.5 miles east of OK-74 Wednesday morning.
Cleveland County crash leaves six injured, 'possible illness' to blame
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A "possible illness" is being blamed for a crash that left six injured in Cleveland County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-35 northbound at South 4th Street in Moore. Deputies said a GMC Acadia driven by 29-year-old...
Suspect accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy identified
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A man has been identified as the suspect accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy. According to Oklahoma City-area station, KOCO5, Benjamin Plank was identified as the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Plank was arrested for First Degree Murder, Shooting with Intent to Kill,...
Grady Co. District 1 Commissioner Found Not Guilty In Embezzlement Trial
Grady County District 1 commissioner Michael Walker was found not guilty Thursday of felony embezzlement. Jurors heard closing arguments Thursday morning and only needed less than two hours to reach a verdict. The verdict ends the trial which began Monday. Jurors began deliberations Wednesday. Walker was accused of illegally using...
Police Confirm Suspect In Deadly Deputy Shooting
Oklahoma City police have confirmed that Benjamin Plank has been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Oklahoma City police confirm that the complaints were related to the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma County deputy on Monday afternoon.
Fallen Oklahoma County Deputy Profiled By Sheriff's Office In 2018
An Oklahoma County deputy is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in a double shooting on Monday. The fallen deputy has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. According to authorities, the shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Scanner traffic from Monday afternoon...
1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison
A Cleveland County court sentenced Ford to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim show she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
OKCPD seeks to identify three boys who allegedly stole merchandise from store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying three boys who stole merchandise from a place of business. Police say these three individuals pictured above are wanted in connection with stealing merchandise from a business near NW Expressway and W. Wilshire Blvd.
Jury trial set two years after fatal ‘wrong way’ Yukon crash
EL RENO – A jury trial in a civil lawsuit is set Oct. 3 in Canadian County District Court – two years to the day after a Mustang High School graduate was killed by a habitual drunk driver. Jeffrey and Kristine Murrow are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against...
OKCFD Battling Commercial Fire In NW OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire on the city's northwest side. The fire was reported near Northwest 23rd Street and North Utah Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire Wednesday afternoon. Pilot Jim Gardner said a roof on the structure has collapsed, but no one was reported...
Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Harrah Has Been Identified
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Moore. According to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, Moore was a volunteer firefighter at the Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department. The wreck happened at U.S. Highway 62...
Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in southwest OKC
Authorities say one man has been taken into custody following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
