Grady County, OK

News On 6

Edmond Police Respond To Motorcycle Wreck Near Covell And Kelly

The Edmond Police Department is responding to a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. The wreck involved a motorcycle and another vehicle near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to EPD, the motorcycle went south, while the other vehicle was going north on Kelly. The vehicle was crossing the southbound...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Hazmat Team On Scene Of Crash Near NW 63rd And Rockwell

The Oklahoma City fire and police departments responded to a crash near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. At least one person was arrested by OCPD with a DUI complaint. All lanes of North Rockwell Avenue from Northwest 61st Terrace to Northwest 63rd Street are closed. The wreck involves...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

State Highway 74 Reopened South Of Maysville

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Oklahoma State Highway 74 have been reopened after an accident blocked off the lanes. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an accident on State Highway 74 near County Road 1570 1.5 miles east of OK-74 Wednesday morning.
MAYSVILLE, OK
News On 6

Grady Co. District 1 Commissioner Found Not Guilty In Embezzlement Trial

Grady County District 1 commissioner Michael Walker was found not guilty Thursday of felony embezzlement. Jurors heard closing arguments Thursday morning and only needed less than two hours to reach a verdict. The verdict ends the trial which began Monday. Jurors began deliberations Wednesday. Walker was accused of illegally using...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Confirm Suspect In Deadly Deputy Shooting

Oklahoma City police have confirmed that Benjamin Plank has been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Oklahoma City police confirm that the complaints were related to the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma County deputy on Monday afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fallen Oklahoma County Deputy Profiled By Sheriff's Office In 2018

An Oklahoma County deputy is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in a double shooting on Monday. The fallen deputy has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. According to authorities, the shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Scanner traffic from Monday afternoon...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison

A Cleveland County court sentenced Ford to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim show she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Jury trial set two years after fatal ‘wrong way’ Yukon crash

EL RENO – A jury trial in a civil lawsuit is set Oct. 3 in Canadian County District Court – two years to the day after a Mustang High School graduate was killed by a habitual drunk driver. Jeffrey and Kristine Murrow are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Battling Commercial Fire In NW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire on the city's northwest side. The fire was reported near Northwest 23rd Street and North Utah Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire Wednesday afternoon. Pilot Jim Gardner said a roof on the structure has collapsed, but no one was reported...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

