Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli cases, but the source of the foodborne illness is not yet known. According to Public Health - Seattle & King County, seven cases have been reported in individuals from 11 months to 35 years old. Six of the cases have taken place since June 26.
King County to conduct inquest in 2017 death of man shot by Federal Way officers
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Beginning this week, King County will conduct an inquest in the death of Robert Lightfeather. The 33-year-old was shot and killed by Federal Way Police in October 2017, dying of multiple gunshot wounds. The inquest will determine if that shooting was justified. During the investigation, officials...
Alaska Airlines flight to San Diego returns to SEA after 'unusual vibration' from side of plane
SEATTLE - An Alaska Airlines flight headed for San Diego returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after takeoff because of an "unusual vibration" coming from the left side of the plane. A spokesperson for Alaska told FOX 13 News that Flight 558 returned to the airport and landed safely Monday...
5 injured following Lake Washington boat crash, fire officials say
SEATTLE - At least five people were injured and several others shaken up after a boat collision on Lake Washington late Saturday evening. Seattle Fire Department was called to reports of a crash with several people injured before 9:30 p.m. Crews dispatched to Madrona Beach and spotted one of the boats. The other was unaccounted for.
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla. Detectives...
Seattle Tattoo Expo
The Seattle Center is hosting the Seattle Tattoo Expo on Saturday. There will be a best and worst tattoo contest as well.
Deputies issue $200,000 arrest warrant for man accused of violating DV no-contact order
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office issued a $200,000 arrest warrant for a man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order. Authorities say 54-year-old Aaron Leigh committed a felony violation of the no-contact order, and now seek to bring him into police custody. According to police,...
1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Everett considers gun buy-back program
As we see more and more gun violence crimes, local agencies are looking for ways to get ahead of the problem. Now, the City of Everett is considering a program used on the east side, which has taken dozens of guns off the street.
Semi driver killed after crashing into bridge columns on I-5 near Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. - A semi-truck driver was killed after crashing into the support columns of a bridge Monday morning on Interstate 5 near Tumwater. According to the Washington State Patrol, southbound I-5 was closed just before 8:00 a.m. at milepost 97 near 113th Ave SW. The left lane reopened just...
Man shot multiple times in Everett following 'altercation'
EVERETT, Wash. - A man was shot multiple times in Everett following what witnesses reported as an "altercation" prior to the shooting. The suspect was still on the loose Sunday night. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says that it happened near Airport Road and Admiralty Way at around 12:43 pm....
Olympia police shoot knife-wielding suspect who they say attacked officers
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after Olympia police shot and injured a suspect, who was armed with a knife, after they say the suspect attacked officers. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Sleater Kinney and Martin Way. Investigators said officers were trying to...
Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
Detectives identify man accused of brutally murdering Olalla couple inside their home
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives have identified a suspect accused of violently murdering two people inside their Olalla home Thursday night, and they believe he is hiding somewhere in Pierce County. On Aug. 19, a woman visited her parents' house on Shady Glen Ave. SE near Purdy Creek to check...
Weekend: Clouds to sun with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s
SEATTLE - Happy weekend all!. We're mostly cloudy out of the gate with late afternoon clearing today. Highs will warm into the upper 70s for the North Sound with close to 80 for the Central and South Sounds. The warmest areas this weekend are the foothills with temps in the mid 80s.
Sgt. Scaniffe returns to duty after being shot by a suspect
A Pierce County SWAT team member is back on the job after he was shot on the job. His partner Dom Calata was shot and killed in the same incident.
Kent Police: 71-year-old accused of shooting, killing man during dispute
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are investigating after they say a 71-year-old man shot and killed a man in his apartment complex. Police were called to the parking lot of the Riverwood Apartments on Russell Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, for reports of a shooting. Multiple apartment residents...
Storm advance to WNBA semifinals with 97-84 victory over Mystics
SEATTLE - Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird came through with a dominant second half performance to carry the Seattle Storm to a 97-84 victory over the Washington Mystics for a 2-0 series win on Sunday to advance to the WNBA semifinals. Bird's 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to...
