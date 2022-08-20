ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli cases, but the source of the foodborne illness is not yet known. According to Public Health - Seattle & King County, seven cases have been reported in individuals from 11 months to 35 years old. Six of the cases have taken place since June 26.
KING COUNTY, WA
5 injured following Lake Washington boat crash, fire officials say

SEATTLE - At least five people were injured and several others shaken up after a boat collision on Lake Washington late Saturday evening. Seattle Fire Department was called to reports of a crash with several people injured before 9:30 p.m. Crews dispatched to Madrona Beach and spotted one of the boats. The other was unaccounted for.
SEATTLE, WA
King County, WA
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
King County, WA
Health
Seattle Tattoo Expo

The Seattle Center is hosting the Seattle Tattoo Expo on Saturday. There will be a best and worst tattoo contest as well.
SEATTLE, WA
1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
EVERETT, WA
Everett considers gun buy-back program

As we see more and more gun violence crimes, local agencies are looking for ways to get ahead of the problem. Now, the City of Everett is considering a program used on the east side, which has taken dozens of guns off the street.
EVERETT, WA
Man shot multiple times in Everett following 'altercation'

EVERETT, Wash. - A man was shot multiple times in Everett following what witnesses reported as an "altercation" prior to the shooting. The suspect was still on the loose Sunday night. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says that it happened near Airport Road and Admiralty Way at around 12:43 pm....
EVERETT, WA
Olympia police shoot knife-wielding suspect who they say attacked officers

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after Olympia police shot and injured a suspect, who was armed with a knife, after they say the suspect attacked officers. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Sleater Kinney and Martin Way. Investigators said officers were trying to...
OLYMPIA, WA
Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
Weekend: Clouds to sun with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

SEATTLE - Happy weekend all!. We're mostly cloudy out of the gate with late afternoon clearing today. Highs will warm into the upper 70s for the North Sound with close to 80 for the Central and South Sounds. The warmest areas this weekend are the foothills with temps in the mid 80s.
SEATTLE, WA
Kent Police: 71-year-old accused of shooting, killing man during dispute

KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are investigating after they say a 71-year-old man shot and killed a man in his apartment complex. Police were called to the parking lot of the Riverwood Apartments on Russell Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, for reports of a shooting. Multiple apartment residents...
KENT, WA
Storm advance to WNBA semifinals with 97-84 victory over Mystics

SEATTLE - Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird came through with a dominant second half performance to carry the Seattle Storm to a 97-84 victory over the Washington Mystics for a 2-0 series win on Sunday to advance to the WNBA semifinals. Bird's 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to...
SEATTLE, WA

