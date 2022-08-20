ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZx9H_0hO94nHQ00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Authorities say it involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Eastbound MLK Parkway was shut down between Trough Springs Road and Fire Station Road as police investigated Friday evening. The road has since reopened.

No further information about what led up the crash is available at this time.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Comments / 4

Diane Spray-Lowe
3d ago

That is true . Some are very reckless when on motorcycles . I have seen them go between cars which just I would just shake my head . That is so dangerous . Not saying this person wasn't do the right thing . Hopefully he will be ok . Prayers to him . 🙏

Reply
2
JStepp
3d ago

these motorcycles need to slow it down. how about y'all look twice and save your own life.

Reply
4
