Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say it involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Eastbound MLK Parkway was shut down between Trough Springs Road and Fire Station Road as police investigated Friday evening. The road has since reopened.

No further information about what led up the crash is available at this time.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

