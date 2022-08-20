SPENCER — A popular stop for eating and sleeping a night or two is up for sale after the owner says it’s time to take care of his wife. Spencer Grill and RV Park is just off Interstate 15 near the Montana state line. Its proximity to many recreational sites, including Stoddard Creek Campground and Camas National Wildlife Refuge, makes it a tourist attraction for people around the world.

SPENCER, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO