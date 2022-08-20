Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman talks about homelessness in Chicago
46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman joins Steve Dale to discuss the issue of homelessness in Chicago. How does Chicago’s rate compare to other states and what is the city doing to change it? Ald. Cappleman also talks about retiring and working with Lori Lightfoot.
nypressnews.com
Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’
Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
wgnradio.com
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million
MCKINLEY PARK — The Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion, has been listed for sale. Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s Department of Central Management Services announced last week the state is inviting companies to make public bids on the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave. A pre-proposal conference meeting about bids for the silos is scheduled for Thursday, according to state officials and documents.
Black-owned Bridgeport hair salon broken into for second time this year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the second time in several months that a Bridgeport salon was broken into.The salon is Black-owned and woman-owned, and the owner told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza she's had enough."It's like a slap in the face. It's like we're trying to do so much to integrate the community and then we're being pushed away," said owner Brittnay Matthews.Matthews was on vacation with her family and came back to shattered glass.In ring camera video, the sound of the glass hitting the ground is audible.All she kept hearing on the video was "pow pow pow pow pow."Matthews could...
CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
Taste Of Greektown Festival Returns To Chicago This Weekend
GREEKTOWN — The Taste of Greektown is returning for its 32nd year with live music, entertainment and food from some of Greektown’s most notable restaurants. The three-day festival is 4-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. Attendees can expect food...
pethelpful.com
Dog in Chicago Sweetly Crying for a Treat From the Pup Truck Has Us in Our Feelings
It's so hard to resist your pup when they really want something. Especially when they start to beg. TikTok creator @justmejess79 of Chicago, Illinois caught her pup Trey giving her "the face" (you know which one) recently and just knew she had to get it on camera. And now the adorable video has people online telling the mom to get her good boy a treat — ASAP.
nypressnews.com
A Chicago businessman saw some artists painting boarded-up buildings. Here’s what came next.
A rubber ducky atop a skull awash in suds. An aqua-colored owl. A woman with rabbit ears and no mouth. What appears to be the Disney character Pluto — or is it Goofy? — with a robot head in his mouth. And a purple frog holding a cheeseburger that has eyes and a mouth.
977wmoi.com
Chicago’s Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog Named One of the Best
An Illinois hot dog has been named as one of the best in the country, but it isn’t the usual frankfurter you would expect. The Hot Dog Box, located in Chicago, has created the Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable’s list of the “Thirteen Best Hot Dogs in America.” The creation features a steak dog with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon and a cabbage and carrot medley on a pretzel bun.
Committee formed by Mayor Lightfoot recommends Chicago Columbus statues not return
A committee formed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to review Chicago's monument recommended Friday that two statues of Christopher Columbus should not be returned to their old spots in Grant Park and Little Italy.
fox32chicago.com
Italian American leaders push for return of Columbus statues, say Chicago cannot 'bury history'
CHICAGO - Italian American leaders are pushing to bring the Christopher Columbus statues back to Chicago's parks. The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans spoke out on Saturday, after an advisory panel called for the city to permanently remove three Christopher Columbus statues and the Balbo Monument in Burnham Park, and consider altering or removing nearly 40 other monuments.
Review: Straight Outta Harvey: Kellye Howard’s Crazy or Nah?! Is a Perfect Storm of in Your Face Grief and Comedy
There have been some really great one-woman performances and standup comics over the years. My favorite ones have told stories that are personal and off-kilter funny. Kellye Howard is yet another bright talent who hails from Harvey, Illinois. Crazy or Nah?! is something that wider—and Whiter—audiences didn’t get to see very often back in the day. True, there are a lot of gifted Black female comedians, but Howard’s confessional and blunt talk about grief, sex, and rage is a truly fresh take on the genre of one-woman shows. Crazy or Nah?! at Steppenwolf Theatre’s 1700 stage, is directed by Jason Rhee in a deft and bare bones style where Howard is the focus. She draws the audience in as a participant and fellow traveler in her journey. Rhee is an alum of The Onion and was a PA on Conan, and this is his second time around directing Howard in a one-woman show. This is a work of people who have a shorthand for performance, pacing, and movement.
Group calls on mayor to return Chicago Columbus statues following unfavorable report
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responding today to the recommendation to permanently remove the Christopher Columbus statues from Chicago.
thechicagomachine.com
Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World
CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
cwbchicago.com
Deaths of 2 men in Boystown alley may be part of fentanyl overdose surge in Chicago
As the sun rose Thursday morning in Boystown, a passerby made a shocking discovery in an alcove less than 50 feet from bustling Belmont Avenue. Lying unresponsive under a row of brick archways were two men and a woman. They appeared lifeless and, in fact, the two men were pronounced dead. Chicago Fire Department paramedics managed to resuscitate the woman, who was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
fox32chicago.com
Sister Jean spills her secret to living a long life as she turns 103
CHICAGO - This will be a big weekend for Chicago’s favorite nun, as Sister Jean is celebrating another birthday. In addition, Sister Jean is getting her third bobblehead. Sister Jean turns 103 come Sunday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited-edition Sister Jean ornament and dashboard bobblehead.
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Beast’ is an effective no-nonsense thriller
CHICAGO — Get ready for some white knuckling excitement in the new Idris Elba action movie “Beast.”. In the movie, Elba plays a recently widowed doctor and husband who brings his two young daughters back to the South African hometown village of his late-wife where they once lived, but an out of control lion is taking out humans.
