ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’

Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois

Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Elizabeth, IL
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million

MCKINLEY PARK — The Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion, has been listed for sale. Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s Department of Central Management Services announced last week the state is inviting companies to make public bids on the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave. A pre-proposal conference meeting about bids for the silos is scheduled for Thursday, according to state officials and documents.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Black-owned Bridgeport hair salon broken into for second time this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the second time in several months that a Bridgeport salon was broken into.The salon is Black-owned and woman-owned, and the owner told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza she's had enough."It's like a slap in the face. It's like we're trying to do so much to integrate the community and then we're being pushed away," said owner Brittnay Matthews.Matthews was on vacation with her family and came back to shattered glass.In ring camera video, the sound of the glass hitting the ground is audible.All she kept hearing on the video was "pow pow pow pow pow."Matthews could...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
pethelpful.com

Dog in Chicago Sweetly Crying for a Treat From the Pup Truck Has Us in Our Feelings

It's so hard to resist your pup when they really want something. Especially when they start to beg. TikTok creator @justmejess79 of Chicago, Illinois caught her pup Trey giving her "the face" (you know which one) recently and just knew she had to get it on camera. And now the adorable video has people online telling the mom to get her good boy a treat — ASAP.
CHICAGO, IL
977wmoi.com

Chicago’s Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog Named One of the Best

An Illinois hot dog has been named as one of the best in the country, but it isn’t the usual frankfurter you would expect. The Hot Dog Box, located in Chicago, has created the Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable’s list of the “Thirteen Best Hot Dogs in America.” The creation features a steak dog with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon and a cabbage and carrot medley on a pretzel bun.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Hphp#New Era Young Lords#Chicago Union#U Latinas#Latina#Velez Global Enterprises#Wgn#Urbantheater Company#Mirand
fox32chicago.com

Italian American leaders push for return of Columbus statues, say Chicago cannot 'bury history'

CHICAGO - Italian American leaders are pushing to bring the Christopher Columbus statues back to Chicago's parks. The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans spoke out on Saturday, after an advisory panel called for the city to permanently remove three Christopher Columbus statues and the Balbo Monument in Burnham Park, and consider altering or removing nearly 40 other monuments.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Straight Outta Harvey: Kellye Howard’s Crazy or Nah?! Is a Perfect Storm of in Your Face Grief and Comedy

There have been some really great one-woman performances and standup comics over the years. My favorite ones have told stories that are personal and off-kilter funny. Kellye Howard is yet another bright talent who hails from Harvey, Illinois. Crazy or Nah?! is something that wider—and Whiter—audiences didn’t get to see very often back in the day. True, there are a lot of gifted Black female comedians, but Howard’s confessional and blunt talk about grief, sex, and rage is a truly fresh take on the genre of one-woman shows. Crazy or Nah?! at Steppenwolf Theatre’s 1700 stage, is directed by Jason Rhee in a deft and bare bones style where Howard is the focus. She draws the audience in as a participant and fellow traveler in her journey. Rhee is an alum of The Onion and was a PA on Conan, and this is his second time around directing Howard in a one-woman show. This is a work of people who have a shorthand for performance, pacing, and movement.
HARVEY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
thechicagomachine.com

Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World

CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Deaths of 2 men in Boystown alley may be part of fentanyl overdose surge in Chicago

As the sun rose Thursday morning in Boystown, a passerby made a shocking discovery in an alcove less than 50 feet from bustling Belmont Avenue. Lying unresponsive under a row of brick archways were two men and a woman. They appeared lifeless and, in fact, the two men were pronounced dead. Chicago Fire Department paramedics managed to resuscitate the woman, who was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Sister Jean spills her secret to living a long life as she turns 103

CHICAGO - This will be a big weekend for Chicago’s favorite nun, as Sister Jean is celebrating another birthday. In addition, Sister Jean is getting her third bobblehead. Sister Jean turns 103 come Sunday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited-edition Sister Jean ornament and dashboard bobblehead.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Dean’s Reviews: ‘Beast’ is an effective no-nonsense thriller

CHICAGO — Get ready for some white knuckling excitement in the new Idris Elba action movie “Beast.”. In the movie, Elba plays a recently widowed doctor and husband who brings his two young daughters back to the South African hometown village of his late-wife where they once lived, but an out of control lion is taking out humans.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy