WVNews
Kenneth Paul 'K.P.' Goodnight
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, departed this life August 21, 2022 at Dover, OH. He was born Sept. 18, 1934 at Macfarlan, the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight.
WVNews
Robert Lee Davis
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Lee Davis, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born at Salem on August 16, 1924, a son of the late Adrian and Bessie Flanigan Davis.
WVNews
Nurses preparing for the start of school in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With school about to start in Harrison County, personnel have already been hard at work in schools to prepare for the students to arrive. One group in particular that's making extensive preparations is the school nurses, with trainings being done this week before students arrive on Wednesday.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools welcomes students back for 2022-23 school year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County students returned to school Monday, and local administrators are optimistic about teaching and engaging with the area’s youth throughout the 2022-23 school year. Across the county, students received syllabi, class schedules, seating charts and more, all preparing them for another year...
WVNews
Deadline approaching to apply for Morgantown, West Virginia, Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Applications for the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board are due to the City Clerk's office no later than 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Application forms can be obtained by calling the City Clerk's office at 304-284-7439 or by visiting the City of Morgantown's website.
WVNews
Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary funds new Mon F.R.O.G. for patient transportation at Morgantown, West Virginia, facility
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Medical Center has recently unveiled the new Mon F.R.O.G., “Free Rides On Ground.” The Mon F.R.O.G. is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G. was purchased for...
WVNews
Police rule death accidental
KINGWOOD — Preston Sheriff’s Deputies say a man whose body was found May 20 fell into the river. On May 20, the body of Thomas Earl Harris was found in the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. It was learned that Harris was a resident of Oakland, Maryland, and a joint investigation between the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office was initiated.
WVNews
Former WVU basketball star Casey Mitchell's to remain jailed while fed magistrate judge mulls detention issue
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former WVU basketball player Brian Casey Mitchell will remain jailed — probably at least until late next week — on an extradition request from Greek authorities who have him under indictment there on an accusation that he raped a Danish tourist 11 years ago.
WVNews
'How to do school' is lesson for students' first week at Lewis County High School
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — School staff in Lewis County welcomed back students Monday. While some schools dove right in, Lewis County High School took a different approach by teaching students How to do School. Students spent the day, and will spend the week, learning the do’s and don’ts...
WVNews
City of Clarksburg reposts city manager job after interviews of first round candidates
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Clarksburg has once again issued a call for applications for the city manager job after council members were unable to come to a consensus on a candidate from an initial batch of applicants. The job was posted for a second time...
WVNews
Special teams: Legg, Brinkman veteran cogs for WVU specialists
Specialists – Casey Legg (K, Sr.), Parker Grothaus (PK, Sr.), Kolton McGhee (K/P, Jr.), Austin Brinkman (LS, Soph.), Leighton Bechdel (K/P, Soph.), Danny King (K/P, RFr.), Ronan Swope (P, RFr.), Oliver Straw (P, Fr.), Macguire Moss (LS, Fr.) West Virginia returns several key components of its special teams units...
WVNews
Tony Mathis looks to step into feature back role
Running back Tony Mathis was one of the few Mountaineers who played well in West Virginia's desultory 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. WVU, hampered by offensive inefficiency for much of the year, played the game without starter Leddie Brown, who skipped the bowl to “prepare for the draft."
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 8/22/22
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown didn't name a starting quarterback on Monday, but did detail several other decisions that will bear on playing time and starting roles in WVU's opener. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there’s also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 8/22/22
West Virginia womens soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown describes the process of turning good scoring chances into goals, and praises her team's grit in sticking with the process when some early chances in her team's first two games didn't pan out. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
WVNews
Heredia-Beltran Assists Score WVU Weekly Honors
After recording a pair of assists in the Mountaineers 5-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on Aug. 21, sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Heredia-Beltran helped West Virginia (1-0-1) earn...
WVNews
Starting QB still in flux
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The biggest news to come out of West Virginia football coach Neal Brown’s Monday press conference was that there was no news at all to report on who would be his starting quarterback in the 105th renewal of the Backyard Brawl, just 10 days away in Pittsburgh.
WVNews
Glenville State University Student Government Association leaders ready for new year
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Breanna Morgan and Macy Rush were elected as president and vice president, respectively, of the Glenville State University Student Government Association for the 2022-2023 academic year. The results were announced following elections that took place at the end of the spring 2022 semester.
WVNews
With a year under his belt, Lance Dixon ready to up his production at WVU
Lance Dixon is preparing for his fourth season of college football, but he’s just now finding his comfort level. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Oak Park, Michigan, was a four-star recruit coming out of West Bloomfield High School. He signed with Penn State and spent two years in State College, where he played in a total of 12 games, starting one of them, and recorded 12 tackles.
WVNews
Continuing the build: Despite challenges, WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons continues efforts to improve programs, facilities
Since taking over as West Virginia University’s director of athletics in 2015, Shane Lyons has guided the Mountaineers through an uneven landscape. In particular, the past couple of years have had some huge challenges, many of those brought about by the Covid pandemic.
