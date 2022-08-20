ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Kenneth Paul 'K.P.' Goodnight

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, departed this life August 21, 2022 at Dover, OH. He was born Sept. 18, 1934 at Macfarlan, the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight.
HARRISVILLE, WV
WVNews

Robert Lee Davis

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Lee Davis, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born at Salem on August 16, 1924, a son of the late Adrian and Bessie Flanigan Davis.
SALEM, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shinnston, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
English, WV
Shinnston, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Police rule death accidental

KINGWOOD — Preston Sheriff’s Deputies say a man whose body was found May 20 fell into the river. On May 20, the body of Thomas Earl Harris was found in the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. It was learned that Harris was a resident of Oakland, Maryland, and a joint investigation between the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office was initiated.
OAKLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wv News#The Us Army#Social Studies
WVNews

Special teams: Legg, Brinkman veteran cogs for WVU specialists

Specialists – Casey Legg (K, Sr.), Parker Grothaus (PK, Sr.), Kolton McGhee (K/P, Jr.), Austin Brinkman (LS, Soph.), Leighton Bechdel (K/P, Soph.), Danny King (K/P, RFr.), Ronan Swope (P, RFr.), Oliver Straw (P, Fr.), Macguire Moss (LS, Fr.) West Virginia returns several key components of its special teams units...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Tony Mathis looks to step into feature back role

Running back Tony Mathis was one of the few Mountaineers who played well in West Virginia's desultory 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. WVU, hampered by offensive inefficiency for much of the year, played the game without starter Leddie Brown, who skipped the bowl to “prepare for the draft."
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 8/22/22

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown didn't name a starting quarterback on Monday, but did detail several other decisions that will bear on playing time and starting roles in WVU's opener. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there’s also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 8/22/22

West Virginia womens soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown describes the process of turning good scoring chances into goals, and praises her team's grit in sticking with the process when some early chances in her team's first two games didn't pan out. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Heredia-Beltran Assists Score WVU Weekly Honors

After recording a pair of assists in the Mountaineers 5-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on Aug. 21, sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Heredia-Beltran helped West Virginia (1-0-1) earn...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Starting QB still in flux

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The biggest news to come out of West Virginia football coach Neal Brown’s Monday press conference was that there was no news at all to report on who would be his starting quarterback in the 105th renewal of the Backyard Brawl, just 10 days away in Pittsburgh.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

With a year under his belt, Lance Dixon ready to up his production at WVU

Lance Dixon is preparing for his fourth season of college football, but he’s just now finding his comfort level. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Oak Park, Michigan, was a four-star recruit coming out of West Bloomfield High School. He signed with Penn State and spent two years in State College, where he played in a total of 12 games, starting one of them, and recorded 12 tackles.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy