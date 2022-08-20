Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Olympia police shoot knife-wielding suspect who they say attacked officers
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after Olympia police shot and injured a suspect, who was armed with a knife, after they say the suspect attacked officers. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Sleater Kinney and Martin Way. Investigators said officers were trying to...
q13fox.com
King County to conduct inquest in 2017 death of man shot by Federal Way officers
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Beginning this week, King County will conduct an inquest in the death of Robert Lightfeather. The 33-year-old was shot and killed by Federal Way Police in October 2017, dying of multiple gunshot wounds. The inquest will determine if that shooting was justified. During the investigation, officials...
KOMO News
Olympia police shoot, kill man with knife after he caused disturbance in businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officers from the Olympia Police Department on Monday shot and killed a man after he allegedly pulled a knife on them, authorities said. Police had chased the 37-year-old suspect after he was accused of shoplifting, running into traffic and being belligerent while inside local businesses. Police...
KOMO News
Fatal road rage shooting in SoDo resulted from suspect refusing to let victim merge
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutors' Office has filed second-degree murder charges against a driver who allegedly shot and killed a motorist last month in SoDo after the two were involved in a road rage confrontation , court documents show. Angel Anthony Valderrama, 38, is accused of shooting Bob...
Chronicle
Olympia Man Who Died After Pierce County Wreck Friday Night Has Been Identified
An Olympia man who died following a three-vehicle wreck in south Pierce County Friday night has been identified, according to Washington State Patrol. Trinidad H. Ruiz, 77, died at Tacoma General Hospital. The two other drivers, a 27-year-old man from Graham and a 31-year-old man from Roy, were not injured, according to State Patrol.
Chronicle
Dressed Like a Construction Worker, Woman Entered Building Site to Steal, Thurston County Police Say
A woman was arrested on suspicion of theft earlier this month at a construction site on Sixth Avenue Southeast, according to Lacey police. And one might say she was dressed for success. Over the weekend of Aug. 13, police were dispatched to the building zone after video cameras, operated by...
q13fox.com
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla. Detectives...
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Drove Over Homeless Woman in Tent, Trapped Her Under Van, Charges Say
A 28-year-old man accused of deliberately driving a van into a couple's tent at a Tacoma homeless encampment last month and seriously injuring a woman was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The victim's boyfriend had been searching for her assailant since the day she was struck and trapped under...
Man shot after domestic violence incident in Tacoma home
A man was shot in a Tacoma home on Saturday after a domestic violence incident, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Cushman Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man...
q13fox.com
2 arrested in connection to fatal Renton shooting
RENTON, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Renton on July 9. Investigators identified Kendale Jimerson and Devaughn Dorsey as suspects in the murder. Dorsey was arrested last week by Renton Police, and Jimerson was arrested by Nevada State Patrol after a brief pursuit, authorities say.
‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies
A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
q13fox.com
Detectives identify man accused of brutally murdering Olalla couple inside their home
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives have identified a suspect accused of violently murdering two people inside their Olalla home Thursday night, and they believe he is hiding somewhere in Pierce County. On Aug. 19, a woman visited her parents' house on Shady Glen Ave. SE near Purdy Creek to check...
Chronicle
Man Arrested After Crashing Car Into Pole in Centralia and Jumping into Skookumchuck River
A Chehalis man was arrested on multiple felony charges after he allegedly crashed his car into a pole in Centralia then jumped into the Skookumchuck River Saturday morning. Officers with the Centralia Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pole accident in the 400 block of Downing Road where the occupants had fled the scene of the crash.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners
As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
bellevuereporter.com
Cop’s colorful TikTok video; road rage arrest; foreign investors in the housing market | King County Local Dive
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a Federal Way police officer’s profanity-laced TikTok video; a proposal that targets investors who dominate single-family homeownership; the suspect in a fatal road-rage incident; and the region’s first strategy to handle the increasing threat of wildfires. LISTEN HERE:. You...
kptv.com
Clark Co. hit-and-run suspect arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. (KPTV) - Police in Auburn, Wash. arrested a Vancouver man on Friday who is a suspect in a robbery and hit-and-run from earlier in the week, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said on Friday, the Auburn Police Department contacted detectives in Clark County to...
q13fox.com
Kent Police: 71-year-old accused of shooting, killing man during dispute
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are investigating after they say a 71-year-old man shot and killed a man in his apartment complex. Police were called to the parking lot of the Riverwood Apartments on Russell Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, for reports of a shooting. Multiple apartment residents...
Dispute between 2 men leads to deadly shooting, police say
KENT, Wash. — A 71-year-old Kent man was arrested Friday night for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex. Kent officers were called after 6:30 p.m. to the 24600 block of Russell Road after residents of the Riverwood Apartments called 911 for a dispute between two men in the parking lot.
q13fox.com
Man stabs wife to death in Ballard apartment, police say
SEATTLE - A man was arrested Thursday night after police said he stabbed his wife to death in an apartment in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest before 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
Suspected shooter faces extradition to Clark County
A Vancouver man awaits extradition from the King County Jail to Clark County for multiple incidents that happened Friday throughout Washington state.
