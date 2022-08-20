ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

q13fox.com

Olympia police shoot knife-wielding suspect who they say attacked officers

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after Olympia police shot and injured a suspect, who was armed with a knife, after they say the suspect attacked officers. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Sleater Kinney and Martin Way. Investigators said officers were trying to...
OLYMPIA, WA
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
q13fox.com

2 arrested in connection to fatal Renton shooting

RENTON, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Renton on July 9. Investigators identified Kendale Jimerson and Devaughn Dorsey as suspects in the murder. Dorsey was arrested last week by Renton Police, and Jimerson was arrested by Nevada State Patrol after a brief pursuit, authorities say.
RENTON, WA
Fox News

‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies

A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
NewsBreak
washingtonbeerblog.com

Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners

As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
OLALLA, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Cop’s colorful TikTok video; road rage arrest; foreign investors in the housing market | King County Local Dive

This week’s episode takes a closer look at a Federal Way police officer’s profanity-laced TikTok video; a proposal that targets investors who dominate single-family homeownership; the suspect in a fatal road-rage incident; and the region’s first strategy to handle the increasing threat of wildfires. LISTEN HERE:. You...
KING COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Clark Co. hit-and-run suspect arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. (KPTV) - Police in Auburn, Wash. arrested a Vancouver man on Friday who is a suspect in a robbery and hit-and-run from earlier in the week, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said on Friday, the Auburn Police Department contacted detectives in Clark County to...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Kent Police: 71-year-old accused of shooting, killing man during dispute

KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are investigating after they say a 71-year-old man shot and killed a man in his apartment complex. Police were called to the parking lot of the Riverwood Apartments on Russell Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, for reports of a shooting. Multiple apartment residents...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dispute between 2 men leads to deadly shooting, police say

KENT, Wash. — A 71-year-old Kent man was arrested Friday night for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex. Kent officers were called after 6:30 p.m. to the 24600 block of Russell Road after residents of the Riverwood Apartments called 911 for a dispute between two men in the parking lot.
q13fox.com

Man stabs wife to death in Ballard apartment, police say

SEATTLE - A man was arrested Thursday night after police said he stabbed his wife to death in an apartment in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest before 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA

