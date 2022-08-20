ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 8

jody
2d ago

Americans don’t seem to care as long as other peoples money keeps coming to them. Our current path is unsustainable though as evidenced by the many who are now choosing not to contribute. We lack pilots, teachers, doctors, police, nurses…enjoy!

Reply
6
Tom Woods
1d ago

I took an oath to protect that constitution and stand by that oath. Elected officials take the same oath! They obviously don't stand behind their word. We gotta hold them accountable if they're threatening our Constitution.

Reply
5
Donivo
2d ago

One thing to remember here Biden fans, when they come after Amazon users for taxes (yes they will) you also will be caught in that clever trap.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Hegseth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Democratic Party#Court#Democrats
Fox News

It looks like the FBI and Justice Department have 'chosen a side' to too many Americans: Rep. Stewart

Rep. Chris Stewart asserted that it looks to too many Americans that the FBI and Department of Justice have "chosen a side" Friday on "Special Report." REP. STEWART: I'm concentrating entirely on FBI and Department of Justice leadership. And my point was, it appears to too many people that they've chosen a side. The American people, they look at the treatment of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and they say, "Well, were they treated the same?" They look at Hunter Biden and Donald Trump and say "were they treated the same?" Here's another one that really troubles me. We know that there were leaders of the FBI who lied to the FISA court. That's just not disputable any longer. They lied to Congress, among other things. Six years later, their cases are still under review. They haven't been disciplined. And the American people look at that and they say, "Well, are they being treated the same?" And it is a crisis of leadership for Director Wray.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

A Liz Cheney primary loss in Wyoming won't mark the end of her fight against Trump nor her political career: 'I wouldn't be surprised to see her run for president'

Liz Cheney will continue her fight against Trump even if she loses her Wyoming primary on Tuesday. Cheney allies believe she has a bright future even if she loses, floating a presidential candidacy. "We'll see what happens, but I don't think she's gone by any means. I wouldn't be surprised...
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy