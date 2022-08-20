ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Judge won’t hold alleged victim of Prichard police officer in contempt

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a terse, one-line order, a judge has denied a request by a former Prichard police officer to hold his alleged domestic violence victim in contempt. Mobile County District Judge Georg Zoghby, who heard two days of testimony, issued the ruling last week. He did not provide explanation.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge denies request to revoke bond of former Mobile doctor charged in fatal wreck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke bond of a former doctor charged with reckless murder in a fatal traffic accident. Mobile County prosecutors had argued that Jonathan Nakhla abused loosened restrictions of his house arrest by spending the night on Aug. 12 at his father’s home in Daphne. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks told the lawyers he would issue an order clarifying that the defendant can go to his father’s house only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Prichard, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Prichard, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Man shot to death by ex-girlfriend during ‘domestic altercation’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Drive near Overlook Road. Officers responded to a shooting involving a domestic altercation call around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found man inside the residence with a gunshot wound. When Mobile Fire-Rescue Department arrived on scene, they pronounced the victim deceased.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
MOBILE, AL
Lonnie Lee
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who has possibly burglarized several homes in the Bronner St community. According to Prichard Police, one home, in particular, has been hit at least 3 times with tool merchandise stolen...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette Saturday morning, according to authorities. Officers converged on the scene on Lower Street in the Douglasville community. Authorities said the incident began shortly before 10:30 a.m. when a Bay Minette police officer conducted a traffic stop. The officer asked the driver of the vehicle, identified as Otis French Jr., to exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue French a warning for the violation.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama man arrested in connection with slaying of TikTok star’s son

PRICHARD, Ala. — An Alabama man surrendered to police Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of a popular TikTok influencer, authorities said. Reuben Thomas Gulley, 20, of Saraland, was charged with murder, according to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Gulley is accused of fatally shooting Randon Lee, 18, at a Prichard gas station on June 24.
PRICHARD, AL
#Murder#Violent Crime#Tiktok
People

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
WKRG News 5

5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL

