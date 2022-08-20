Read full article on original website
Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police
Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court.
utv44.com
Family of Bay Minette man killed in officer involved shooting speak out
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A family is mourning the loss of Otis French Jr. who died in a police shooting in Bay Minette. It all started Saturday morning with a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville community. Police say an officer shot and killed French after...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge won’t hold alleged victim of Prichard police officer in contempt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a terse, one-line order, a judge has denied a request by a former Prichard police officer to hold his alleged domestic violence victim in contempt. Mobile County District Judge Georg Zoghby, who heard two days of testimony, issued the ruling last week. He did not provide explanation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge denies request to revoke bond of former Mobile doctor charged in fatal wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke bond of a former doctor charged with reckless murder in a fatal traffic accident. Mobile County prosecutors had argued that Jonathan Nakhla abused loosened restrictions of his house arrest by spending the night on Aug. 12 at his father’s home in Daphne. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks told the lawyers he would issue an order clarifying that the defendant can go to his father’s house only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Body-cam footage of fatal officer involved shooting in Bay Minette won’t be released
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are trying to figure out what led to a deadly officer involved shooting in Bay Minette Saturday, August 20, 2022. Investigators said a driver got in a fight with a Bay Minette Police officer after the officer asked him to step out of his vehicle.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Man shot to death by ex-girlfriend during ‘domestic altercation’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Drive near Overlook Road. Officers responded to a shooting involving a domestic altercation call around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found man inside the residence with a gunshot wound. When Mobile Fire-Rescue Department arrived on scene, they pronounced the victim deceased.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect accused of breaking into home shatters glass window in broad daylight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is currently behind bars after being accused of breaking into a house in Midtown Mobile. Jimmy Vice was sitting in his living room on Dauphin Street Sunday evening around 5:45 p.m. when he heard someone banging incessantly on his front door. “I heard someone...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who has possibly burglarized several homes in the Bronner St community. According to Prichard Police, one home, in particular, has been hit at least 3 times with tool merchandise stolen...
Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette Saturday morning, according to authorities. Officers converged on the scene on Lower Street in the Douglasville community. Authorities said the incident began shortly before 10:30 a.m. when a Bay Minette police officer conducted a traffic stop. The officer asked the driver of the vehicle, identified as Otis French Jr., to exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue French a warning for the violation.
Alabama man arrested in connection with slaying of TikTok star’s son
PRICHARD, Ala. — An Alabama man surrendered to police Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of a popular TikTok influencer, authorities said. Reuben Thomas Gulley, 20, of Saraland, was charged with murder, according to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Gulley is accused of fatally shooting Randon Lee, 18, at a Prichard gas station on June 24.
People
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
Bay Minette police officer involved in deadly shooting Saturday morning
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): According to the release, an officer within the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower St. at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning when the officer asked Otis French Jr., the driver of the car, to “exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue […]
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
Fairhope Police: don’t buy gift cards to get relative out of jail
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police say no one should buy gift cards to get someone out of jail. According to a Facebook Post from Fairhope PD Sunday, the department has been getting several calls about an apparent scam. The post says a caller will claim a relative needs help to get out of the […]
2 Daphne restaurants remain closed until owner settles payment with county
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The doors remain locked Monday at two popular restaurants on the Eastern Shore until the owner pays nearly $34,000 in back taxes. That’s according to a notice posted on the doors of Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s in Olde Towne Daphne. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office padlocked the businesses last Wednesday. A […]
WALA-TV FOX10
No prison for drug-addicted Theodore woman whose newborn died an hour after birth
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore woman who admitted to abusing drugs and then giving birth to a baby who lived just one hour will not have to go to prison, a judge ruled Thursday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York conducted a lengthy sentencing hearing last month, taking testimony...
‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
