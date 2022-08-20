Read full article on original website
PICTURES: Schools welcome back students for the first day of school across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many schools in Missouri opened Monday for the first day of class. We captured the excitement at Springfield’s Rountree Elementary on Grand Street. Check out the sights from the return to school!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
USDA awards Nixa, Mo. school large grant to grow gardens project
NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A project at a Nixa school to help feed those in need in Christian County received a big financial gift. John Thomas School of Discovery has been awarded the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant, which will result in $300,000 coming to the school to expand their tower gardens to a large greenhouse on the school grounds.
Finally, the feeling of “normalcy” is back in schools as new classes begin in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We thought we might never see things return to normal again, and there’s still the chance it may return with a vengeance. But for now, the start of the 2022-23 school year is the first true feeling of “normalcy” Ozarks school districts have had since 2019, before our world was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first day of school the Republic school district went through active shooter training.
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your updated forecast which has a warm start to the new work/school week, returning heat down the road and possible rain chances as well. Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog.
Springfield Public Schools spends round of emergency COVID-19 funding primarily for staffing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the school year is Monday for Missouri schools in the Ozarks. Many districts recently received extra money from the third round of emergency COVID-19 funding. Districts must set aside at least 20% of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding (ESSER) for learning recovery. Springfield Public Schools shared that a bulk of its money will go to extra staffing.
Woman walking across the country to bring awareness to missing indigenous women stops in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On June 15, 2021, Seraphine Warren’s aunt, Ella Mae, disappeared. A year later, Seraphine began her journey to spread awareness of the countless indigenous women missing or killed. She pledged to walk from Arizona to Washington, DC. She says she wants her aunt’s memory to...
SPS school lunch prices increasing; district encourages applications for free and reduced lunch program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The school year for Springfield Public Schools starts this Monday. And if your child plans on eating breakfast or lunch at school, there are some things you need to know. School lunch and breakfast prices will rise by 10 cents this school year. Lunch costs $2.95...
Republic School Districts prepares for the year with active shooter training
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic school district went through active shooter training for the first day of school. John Thompson, Republic High School’s principal, said this training is essential. “They’re our kids, and we know that they are our most precious commodity because I trust my kids to...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
High School football season in the Ozarks impacted by referee shortage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school Football season begins Friday, which will make three years with a referee shortage. The hype about high school football has grown across the county. And with that more pressure and more competition. Sometimes some of that pressure ends up aimed at those trying to keep the game fair, referees. Those reactions can impact how many want to take on the job.
Back-to-School: Springfield officers promote pedestrian and school bus safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday is the first day of school for many students across the Ozarks. While you are on your morning commute, you must remember that there will be extra traffic and buses out on the road. First, make sure and stop and watch at crosswalks. Pedestrians need...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa. Many snapped pictures dressed as...
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
sgfcitizen.org
IMAGES: From the ‘Moment of Truth Summit’ in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. Full story here. Story continues below. More news.
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
City of Monett addresses “unusually high” utility bill for July
MONETT, Mo. – The City of Monett addresses an unusually high utility bill for the month of July. “The utility bills were unusually high for July’s usage due to a combination of extreme hot weather and very high market pricing affecting the power cost adjustment.” – The City of Monett states on Facebook.
Argument over a dog turns to police standoff in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Law enforcement at the scene says the argument started over a dog. “The information we have at this time is that it was over the dogs between the neighbors,” said Lt. Heather Anderson. “The female was upset about the dog and arrived at the neighbor’s house with a handgun.”
Springfield local Shannon Aiken wins the title of “Fittest on Earth”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Many exceptional people call the Ozarks home. Now, for the first time, a Springfieldian can claim the title of Fittest 60-Year-Old on Earth. This summer, Shannon Aiken spent three days competing in eight events at the Crossfit Games in Madison, Wisconsin. It was the culmination of many hours of work. One year ago, […]
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
