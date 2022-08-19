POLICE LOG: 8-20-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Michael Chapman , 35, of 17 Heritage Lane, Wakefield, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property with a value of more than $1200 and larceny under $250 by false pretenses at 10:04 a.m. Friday.

Marcos Antonio Juarez Ramirez , 21, of 32 Moulton St., was arrested and charged with a liquor OUI and no inspection sticker at 12:06 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 7:44 p.m. Thursday at 601 Boston St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 6:54 a.m. Friday at 725 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:20 a.m. Friday at Jenness Street and Range Avenue; at 10:36 a.m. Friday at Holyoke Street and O’Callaghan Way.

Gunshot

A report of a gunshot at 12:10 a.m. Friday at 103 Washington St.

Larceny

A report of larceny at 1:28 a.m. Friday at 103 Liberty St.; at 7:04 a.m. Friday at 200 South Common St.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 9:27 p.m. Thursday at 115 Curwin Circle; at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at 27 Union St.; at 2:45 a.m. Friday at 27 Union St.; at 8:54 a.m. Friday at 480 Lynnway; at 9:32 a.m. Friday at 480 Lynnway.

Breaking and entering

A report of a past breaking and entering at 10:30 a.m. Friday at 65 Centre St. #21.

NAHANT

Larceny/forgery/fraud

A report of larceny/forgery/fraud at 3:56 p.m. Thursday at Nahant Road.

PEABODY

Summons

Ariel Ayala , 26, of 200 Washington St. Apt. #2, is being summoned for leaving the scene of property damage and assault and battery at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 4:39 p.m. Thursday at 111 Main St. Apt. #3.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:18 p.m. Thursday at 310 Lynn St.; at 11:19 p.m. Thursday at 232 Newbury St. and 550 Lowell St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 22 May St.

Larceny

A report of larceny at 7:18 p.m. Thursday at 80 Foster St.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:59 a.m. Thursday at 114 Broadway; at 12:01 p.m. Thursday at 1201 Broadway; at 10:02 p.m. Thursday at 564 Broadway; at 11:08 p.m. Thursday at the on ramp at Main Street and Broadway.

Shoplifting

A report of shoplifting at 11:07 a.m. Thursday at 1201 Broadway.

Breaking and entering

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 6:16 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of 69 Essex St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 1:20 p.m. Thursday at 171 Broadway.

