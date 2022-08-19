ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

POLICE LOG: 8-20-22

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNvPG_0hO93VJ100

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Michael Chapman , 35, of 17 Heritage Lane, Wakefield, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property with a value of more than $1200 and larceny under $250 by false pretenses at 10:04 a.m. Friday.

Marcos Antonio Juarez Ramirez , 21, of 32 Moulton St., was arrested and charged with a liquor OUI and no inspection sticker at 12:06 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 7:44 p.m. Thursday at 601 Boston St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 6:54 a.m. Friday at 725 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:20 a.m. Friday at Jenness Street and Range Avenue; at 10:36 a.m. Friday at Holyoke Street and O’Callaghan Way.

Gunshot

A report of a gunshot at 12:10 a.m. Friday at 103 Washington St.

Larceny

A report of larceny at 1:28 a.m. Friday at 103 Liberty St.; at 7:04 a.m. Friday at 200 South Common St.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 9:27 p.m. Thursday at 115 Curwin Circle; at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at 27 Union St.; at 2:45 a.m. Friday at 27 Union St.; at 8:54 a.m. Friday at 480 Lynnway; at 9:32 a.m. Friday at 480 Lynnway.

Breaking and entering

A report of a past breaking and entering at 10:30 a.m. Friday at 65 Centre St. #21.

NAHANT

Larceny/forgery/fraud

A report of larceny/forgery/fraud at 3:56 p.m. Thursday at Nahant Road.

PEABODY

Summons

Ariel Ayala , 26, of 200 Washington St. Apt. #2, is being summoned for leaving the scene of property damage and assault and battery at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 4:39 p.m. Thursday at 111 Main St. Apt. #3.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:18 p.m. Thursday at 310 Lynn St.; at 11:19 p.m. Thursday at 232 Newbury St. and 550 Lowell St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 22 May St.

Larceny

A report of larceny at 7:18 p.m. Thursday at 80 Foster St.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:59 a.m. Thursday at 114 Broadway; at 12:01 p.m. Thursday at 1201 Broadway; at 10:02 p.m. Thursday at 564 Broadway; at 11:08 p.m. Thursday at the on  ramp at Main Street and Broadway.

Shoplifting

A report of shoplifting at 11:07 a.m. Thursday at 1201 Broadway.

Breaking and entering

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 6:16 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of 69 Essex St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 1:20 p.m. Thursday at 171 Broadway.

The post POLICE LOG: 8-20-22 appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 2 Arrests

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between August 12, 2022 to August 18, 2022. James G. Breslin (66, Wilmington) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense) and Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. (11:05am) Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Richard...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Saugus, MA
Crime & Safety
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
Wakefield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Saugus, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Wakefield, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 18-Year-Old Salem Gebru

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Salem Gebru, 18, who was last seen on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM in the area of 225 Albany Street (AC Hotel). GEBRU was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and white Chuck Taylor sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Shooters on Scooters Clip Teen in the Face Overnight

Sunday night at approximately 20:45 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to ShotSpotter activation in the area of Stratton Street. The advanced ShotSpotter technology reported that roughly 10 rounds were fired, consistent with the 911 calls received. As officers were responding to the area, an additional 911 was placed stating that a person was shot in the face.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Three injured in early morning Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on August 20, on Lockwood Lane near the intersection of Silverbrook Road, the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement. On arrival, first responders found...
fallriverreporter.com

A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash

A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
HALIFAX, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vandalism#Shoplifting#The Daily Item
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest homeless man on warrants, other charges, after attempted car break-ins

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Sunday, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Dartmouth Police responded to the area of Country Club Blvd., after receiving a call regarding a man in the area attempting to gain entry into vehicles. While checking the area, Officer Richard Pacheco located a man riding a bicycle. The...
liveboston617.org

Single Shot During Block Party Prompts Police Response on Sunday

On Sunday, August 21 2022, at roughly 20:10 hours Boston Police Officers from Districts C-11 and B-2 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Rosseter Street. According to sources on the scene, the ShotSpotter originally did not pickup anything but did eventually pickup one round. Officers arrived on...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered

On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

State Police, Boston and Cambridge Fire and Police Respond to Sinking Boat in Charles River Yesterday

At approximately 18:00 hours yesterday, August 20 2022, numerous public safety departments converged on the Charles River after receiving multiple 911 calls for a boat sinking behind the Museum of Science. Troopers from the State Police Marine Unit as well as firefighters and police officers from both Cambridge and Boston all quickly responded to the area.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NECN

Falling Tree Smashes Windshield, Injures Person in Jamaica Plain

One person was injured and two cars were damaged when a tree came tumbling down in Jamaica Plain on Sunday. The person who was injured when the tree fell on the Jamaicaway suffered only minor lacerations due to broken glass, Massachusetts State Police said, and did not require hospitalization. However, authorities said that the car the person had been in sustained "major damage," including a caved in windshield.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’

Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WORCESTER, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy