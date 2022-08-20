ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Youngkin announces 100,000 job milestone in Virginia

By Arianna Herriott
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. - Nearly 100,000 more Virginians are employed today since the end of January. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the milestone Friday.

Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) household survey data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia added nearly 6,000 jobs in July, and the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point to 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in January. This rate continues to track below the national rate at 3.5 percent.

The number of employed residents rose by 5,865 to 4,238,134, with the labor force participation rate declining slightly to 63.8 from June's revised 63.9 percent as the labor force in Virginia remains approximately 120,000 less than its pre-pandemic levels.

“With 100,000 jobs added since January, we are well ahead of pace to reach our goal of 400,000 jobs during my term. However, the slowdown in monthly job creation and the lower level of job participation have my full attention. We will continue the critical work to return more Virginians to the workforce and will double-down on policies that make Virginia attractive for job growth and business investment,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We remain laser-focused on our mission to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website here .

Comments / 7

John Mastin
2d ago

but the question is now... how many jobs are vacant....in schools...hospitals...DMV.... restaurants....highway ...police.....etc.

Reply(1)
6
