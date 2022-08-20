ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

francis
2d ago

the guy needs anger management at the least. hes filled with way too much hatred. you can bet if this guy had some kind of crime going on against him or loved ones the first words out of his hateful mouth will be "call the police".

Guest
3d ago

a mentally sick ex firefighter. good he's out. otherwise the other firefighters and police officers would have "taken care of him".

Cracker64
2d ago

He has the right to his opinion just like anybody else. They’re just upset because his opinion is correct

