ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success

By Mike Mahoney
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Re47X_0hO92u8r00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to give up on her.

“I was in the streets. I was on drugs. I was doing things I wasn’t supposed to. But my brother was really big on me getting my life together, and taking care of his nieces and nephews,” said Yvette.

Before Yvette could get her Mi Cocinita food truck up and running, she had to face her addictions head on, and she also gives credit to her faith in God for making that happen.

“Have a relationship with God. Nothing is impossible without him. He makes beauty from ashes, I’m living proof,” said Yvette.

She says it’s not easy being a single mother of seven while simultaneously running a food truck, but says with her kids helping Mi Cocinita grow, it’s strengthened their family bond, all while teaching them how to work a business that she intends to hand off to them one day.

“Next year, they’re the youngest food truck owners pulling out this food truck. That’s my intention, so I tell them that while we have our differences and they may not like the way I run my household, it’s part of life. These are things we have to adapt to because I know we’re going to continue to grow and be more successful,” said Yvette.

Not only is Yvette’s business doing well, she’s also thrilled to be representing Odessa in the upcoming World’s Largest Food Truck Rally next month in Michigan. If you’d like to check out her food truck or catering business, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 4

Delphi 1
2d ago

Awesome job turning your life around! Thank God for the faith of your family in you & your faith in God!!!! ❤ ✝

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

Who Else Thinks This Popular Brunch Spot Would Be Great In Midland-Odessa?

I noticed that our neighbors up north are getting a new brunch place and I got to thinking...that is something, in my opinion, we don't have enough of. Lubbock is getting a Snooze an A.M. Eatery and I am here for it! Anytime our family is in a city that has a Snooze, they already know momma has to eat there at least once during our visit. Did you see the picture of my favorite thing to order at Snooze? Enough said.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Car show at Odessa College benefits local students

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lots of car enthusiasts and foodies attended the first car show of its kind at Odessa College on Saturday. Donations supported Sewell Auto Tech Scholarships. Sewell donated a Ford Ranger for the program that gives local students the opportunity to learn how to work on vehicles. Car owners also won prizes […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Get Ready 432! New Sports Tavern Coming To Downtown Odessa

Downtown Odessa is looking better and better every year. So many businesses and new restaurants have made downtown their home making it even more appealing than before for natives and out-of-towners. Bring all the new eateries, hotels, and new business, it is exactly what we need. You will be happy to know that construction is currently underway on a new restaurant and bar!
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Odessa, TX
Business
Odessa, TX
Society
ABC Big 2 News

Permian football legend dies, family says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement this evening.  The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John Wilkins. He served in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring Guardian program enters 5th year

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Morgan Fossett is a Big Spring mom whose son is a student at the Kentwood Early Learning Center. A big sign outside that preschool informs potential intruders that some educators are armed. Morgan says she had mixed feelings at first, but after Uvalde and other mass shootings, she supports the […]
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

20th Annual Clay Shooting tournament for the United Way of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The United Way of Midland had its annual clay shooting event today and it went off with a bang. That was the common word of today as United Way of Midland held their 20th annual clay shooting fundraiser and for this year their goal was to outdo what they did last year.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#Food Truck#Drugs#Kmid#Mi Cocinita
MySanAntonio

How to save on school supplies by tapping into Midland community

It’s that time again: back to school, back to spending so much money on supplies. Tony Stamas, President/CEO of the Midland Business Alliance, is encouraging parents and families of school-aged children to shop local by visiting the online business directory before kids hit the books and families shop the stores.
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

Man uses Snapchat to publish images of local women without consent, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Worth man living in Odessa was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa. Carlin Van, 22, has been charged with three counts of Sexual Coercion and five counts of Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material.  The investigation began on March 3, when investigators […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

“PUNNY” Campaign launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters to find more volunteers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fruit and vegetables are good for children. Mentors are, too. So, with approximately 100 children on the waiting list, Big Brothers Big Sisters launched a “punny” campaign pairing fruits and vegetables with its need for more volunteers. “The number of children enrolled in our program has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels,” […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
ABC Big 2 News

Community comes together to help one of OPD’s finest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- First responders and community members gathered at the Ector County Coliseum Thursday afternoon for a fundraiser in honor of Corporal Mike Troglin who is fighting stage 4 brain and lung cancer. The Burgers for Mike event helped raise money for Troglin and his family to aid in his fight.  “It’s just great to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Big E’s Xpress makes eating food fun

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – You can learn a lot about this food truck simply from it’s name. Big E’s Xpress serves up big dishes with big flavor. Erica Garcia opened up the food truck right before the pandemic, and despite all the obstacles that come with owning your own business, she says it’s all been […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland home destroyed by lightning

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ask Midland Odessa : My Wife Told Her Bestie SHE LOVED IT When I Was Out Of Town?

Buzz Question - So, the other week I was out of town for 1 week due to work. When I got back I overheard my WIFE and her bestie talking...MY WIFE was asked How DID you like being alone for that week HE was gone and she said SHE LOVED IT! Actually, I wish he do it more often? WHAT THE HECK? Like I don't get butthurt easy but DANG! Should I just ignore it as she needed some time away from me?
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local author to host storytime at Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas’ very own children’s book author, Rosie Talley will host the next storytime at Music City Mall at 2 pm on Saturday, September 3rd. Kids can meet at the Carousel Stage to hear the story of “Linus The Troll”. This event is free and open to the public. Talley’s children’s […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy