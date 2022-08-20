Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to give up on her.

“I was in the streets. I was on drugs. I was doing things I wasn’t supposed to. But my brother was really big on me getting my life together, and taking care of his nieces and nephews,” said Yvette.

Before Yvette could get her Mi Cocinita food truck up and running, she had to face her addictions head on, and she also gives credit to her faith in God for making that happen.

“Have a relationship with God. Nothing is impossible without him. He makes beauty from ashes, I’m living proof,” said Yvette.

She says it’s not easy being a single mother of seven while simultaneously running a food truck, but says with her kids helping Mi Cocinita grow, it’s strengthened their family bond, all while teaching them how to work a business that she intends to hand off to them one day.

“Next year, they’re the youngest food truck owners pulling out this food truck. That’s my intention, so I tell them that while we have our differences and they may not like the way I run my household, it’s part of life. These are things we have to adapt to because I know we’re going to continue to grow and be more successful,” said Yvette.

Not only is Yvette’s business doing well, she’s also thrilled to be representing Odessa in the upcoming World’s Largest Food Truck Rally next month in Michigan. If you’d like to check out her food truck or catering business, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.